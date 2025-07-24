Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia Plane Crash Leaves 49 Dead

Russia Plane Crash Leaves 49 Dead


2025-07-24 09:08:28
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A passenger plane crashed in the Tynda region of the Amur Region in Russia's Far East, with 49 people on board, Russian authorities announced today. All 49 people on board were killed, according to emergency services.
A source told the Russian news agency TASS that "the Angara An-24 aircraft failed to contact the control point a few kilometers from Tynda Airport."
Amur Region Governor Vasily Orlov explained that the plane was carrying 43 passengers, and six crew members.
Rescue teams have been dispatched to the Tynda region to search for the missing plane. Emergency services indicated that the taiga conditions (northern forests) are complicating the search for the missing aircraft, which is being conducted primarily from the air.
The plane's wreckage was found approximately 15 km from the city of Tynda. According to emergency services, preliminary information indicates that all those on board the crashed An-24 were killed.

MENAFN24072025000067011011ID1109842560

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search