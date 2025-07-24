403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Plane Crash Leaves 49 Dead
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A passenger plane crashed in the Tynda region of the Amur Region in Russia's Far East, with 49 people on board, Russian authorities announced today. All 49 people on board were killed, according to emergency services.
A source told the Russian news agency TASS that "the Angara An-24 aircraft failed to contact the control point a few kilometers from Tynda Airport."
Amur Region Governor Vasily Orlov explained that the plane was carrying 43 passengers, and six crew members.
Rescue teams have been dispatched to the Tynda region to search for the missing plane. Emergency services indicated that the taiga conditions (northern forests) are complicating the search for the missing aircraft, which is being conducted primarily from the air.
The plane's wreckage was found approximately 15 km from the city of Tynda. According to emergency services, preliminary information indicates that all those on board the crashed An-24 were killed.
A source told the Russian news agency TASS that "the Angara An-24 aircraft failed to contact the control point a few kilometers from Tynda Airport."
Amur Region Governor Vasily Orlov explained that the plane was carrying 43 passengers, and six crew members.
Rescue teams have been dispatched to the Tynda region to search for the missing plane. Emergency services indicated that the taiga conditions (northern forests) are complicating the search for the missing aircraft, which is being conducted primarily from the air.
The plane's wreckage was found approximately 15 km from the city of Tynda. According to emergency services, preliminary information indicates that all those on board the crashed An-24 were killed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
CommentsNo comment