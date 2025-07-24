403
UK Braces for Historic Millionaire Exodus in 2025
(MENAFN) The United Kingdom is on track to witness the largest millionaire outflow of any country in 2025, with an estimated 16,500 high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) expected to relocate, according to a report released Thursday by Henley & Partners, a British investment migration consultancy.
The Henley Private Wealth Migration Report 2025 projects that 142,000 millionaires will move to new countries this year, with the UK forecast to experience the highest net loss globally.
Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates remains the top global hotspot for wealth migration. The report forecasts a record net gain of over 9,800 incoming millionaires for the UAE this year.
In a notable shift, major European Union economies—France, Spain, and Germany—are each expected to see net millionaire departures for the first time. Net outflows are projected at 800 for France, 500 for Spain, and 400 for Germany.
Juerg Steffen, CEO of Henley & Partners, commented that the trend highlights broader economic shifts beyond national tax policy. “The long-term implications for Europe and the UK's economic competitiveness and investment appeal are significant,” he said.
