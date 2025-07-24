Officers Arrested In Connection With Suspect's Death In Custody

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 24 (Petra) – The Public Prosecutor overseeing the investigation into the death of a detainee at the Ramtha Police Directorate has ordered the detention of several Public Security officers in connection with the case.According to the media spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate, the decision followed the findings of the police investigation committee, formed under the directive of the Director of Public Security. The investigation focused on the circumstances surrounding the detainee's death, which occurred a few days ago.The spokesperson stated that the officers, who are assigned to the Police Reform and Rehabilitation Center, have been detained pending the outcome of the investigation. He added that the case will be referred to the Police Court upon completion of the investigation.