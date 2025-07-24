Trade Ministry Trains 21 Jordanian Companies On Global Sale Skills

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 24 (Petra) – The Women's Empowerment Unit at Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply held a specialized two-day training program, titled: "Sale Skills in Global Markets."The ministry announced a total of 21 Jordanian companies, 19 of which are owned or managed by women, engaged in the program activities.According to a ministry statement on Thursday, this technical support is provided under the initiatives of the Export Promotion and Market Access Team to enable women-owned enterprises to access various economic opportunities.The ministry said it attaches importance to this training model in enhancing capabilities of Jordanian companies and opening "new" horizons in regional and international markets, which would enhance "competitiveness" of the Jordanian economy.On its goals, the program aims to enable Jordanian companies, particularly women-owned businesses, to develop their "competitive" capabilities and improve their "readiness to open up to global markets".The ministry said this vision is achieved by enhancing practical skills in sales presentations and preparing to engage in global trade fairs, as well as highlighting export negotiation and effective follow-up after joint business meetings.