The Payments Group Partners With Bluecode To Deliver Pan-European Mobile Payment Prepaid Solution

BERLIN, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Payments Group (TPG), has become the first pan-European issuer of the Bluecode payment scheme. The partnership gives all residents across the European Economic Area (EEA) access to a prepaid-based mobile payment solution. It is a wholly European made payments service designed specifically for Europeans, as an alternative to the dominant international card schemes.

The new prepaid service is available via the Bluecode app, can be activated in just a few minutes, and funded via SEPA transfers, credit and debit cards, or cash at more than 550,000 retail locations. Once topped up, users can make transactions worldwide with the confidence of a prepaid payment solution, eliminating the risk of overspending while safeguarding data and funds.

Whether paying for groceries or traveling abroad, users benefit from full spending control without the complexities of credit checks or hidden fees. The solution also supports transaction overviews and value-added services available within the Bluecode app, making it a powerful yet simple alternative to traditional bank accounts and other payment methods.

"With this launch, we're proud to offer a payment solution that reflects Europe's commitment to privacy, security, and user empowerment," said Jens Bader, CEO of The Payments Group. "Our prepaid offering gives people across the EEA access to a European way to pay - built on European infrastructure, governed by European regulation, and aligned with the values that matter most to European users."

Users also benefit from Bluecode's growing interoperability with European and international payment ecosystems, which ensures broad acceptance both within and beyond Europe. This is especially relevant for users working or traveling abroad, particularly those who prefer to use a European solution or find themselves in places where traditional payment methods are not always widely accepted.

"Our partnership with The Payments Group marks a major milestone in building a truly European alternative in the global payments space," said Christian Pirkner, CEO of Bluecode. "By combining The Payments Group's prepaid infrastructure with our interoperable network, we're empowering users across the European Economic Area with a solution that is not only secure and convenient but also firmly rooted in European values and technology."

Looking ahead, The Payments Group and Bluecode are committed to strengthening their collaboration to drive further innovation in European payments, including integrating the prepaid-based solution into other apps, such as merchant apps, travel apps, and more.

About The Payments Group:

The Payments Group ("TPG") is a dynamically growing, vertically integrated e-money fintech company. TPG provides closed and open loop branded and white-labelled prepaid (e-money) payment services to hundreds of online merchants worldwide. The company provides a scalable fintech platform. This platform enables online merchants to access previously untapped cash and prepaid markets and embedded financial products, expanding their Total Addressable Market (TAM) and increasing their revenues. TPG operates internationally and works with a number of global leading online merchants across various industries. TPG customers can use more than 550,000 point of sale cash payment stations and a global online prepaid card network to process cash and cashless online payments. TPG employs more than 50 people worldwide. Its shares are traded under the ticker symbol PGH.

About Bluecode :

Bluecode is a European payment system that enables cashless payments via mobile phone. The system uses a one-time payment token, represented as either a barcode or QR code, which can be scanned or transmitted via NFC (Near Field Communication). Bluecode is either directly linked to the user's bank account or used as a prepaid solution. Accepted by a wide network of merchants, Bluecode is accessible through apps from banks, merchants, and other providers, as well as through the Bluecode app. Furthermore, Bluecode can be linked to customer loyalty programs. Bluecode collaborates with international networks such as Alipay+, Discover® Global Network, and EMPSA (European Mobile Payment Systems Association) to support global payment interoperability. Consequently, Bluecode is accepted worldwide. More information:



SOURCE The Payments Group

