iPhone Users More Prone to Scams and Less Conscious about Mobile Security than Android Owners, New Malwarebytes Research Finds

iPhone users around the world are taking bigger online risks and falling for more scams than their Android counterparts, according to new research released today by Malwarebytes, a global leader in real-time cyber protection.

The survey of 1,300 adults across the United States, UK, Austria, Germany and Switzerland revealed that iPhone users share more of their personal information online, are less likely to use security software and more frequently reuse passwords compared to Android users. Perhaps predictably, iPhone users report a greater number of online scams and risky purchases from unknown sources.

"Too many iPhone users rely on the device's reputation for security without taking basic steps to protect themselves, leaving them vulnerable to today's realistic scams and silent threats like infostealers," said Michael Sherwood, VP of Product, Malwarebytes. "We can no longer rest on our laurels no matter how we choose to browse, bank or chat. Cybercriminals know that mobile devices are a fruitful gateway to scams and threats. We need to be aware and skeptical of everything from text messages and search results to email attachments and links."

53% of iPhone users have fallen victim to a scam compared to 48% of Android users.

21% of iPhone users said they use security software on their mobile phones, compared to 29% of Android users.

35% of iPhone users choose unique passwords for their online accounts, compared to 41% of Android users.

47% of iPhone users purchased an item from an unknown source because it offered the best price, compared to 40% of Android users. 41% of iPhone users admitted to sending a DM on social media to a company or seller's account to get a discount, compared to 33% of Android users.

While iPhone users tend to trust built-in device security, this confidence may result in riskier behavior. In fact, 55% of iPhone owners said they trust their phone's security to keep them safe-slightly higher than the 50% on Android-which may explain the gap in security habits.

Scam Guard: An AI-powered digital safety companion and scam detector

To help address the growing threat of scams, Malwarebytes recently launched Scam Guard , a new tool that provides real-time feedback on scams, threats and malware alongside digital safety recommendations. Embedded within the Malwarebytes Mobile Security app, the feature aims to remove the stigma of shame around scams by helping educate and guide users before it's too late. Users simply tap to submit suspicious content via a chat interface within the mobile app. To learn more about Scam Guard and other great features, download the mobile app today.

About the Survey

Malwarebytes commissioned an independent survey of 1,300 adults aged 18 and older from the United States, UK, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland in March 2025 to better understand mobile security and privacy habits. The survey ensured a balanced sample by gender, age, geography, and race.

About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes is a global cybersecurity leader delivering award-winning endpoint protection, privacy and threat prevention solutions worldwide. Built on decades of experience as the last resort to find and eradicate the latest malware, Malwarebytes is now trusted by millions of individuals and organizations to stop threats at each stage of the attack lifecycle, secure digital identities and safeguard data and privacy. A world class team of threat researchers and proprietary AI-powered engines provide unmatched threat intelligence to detect and prevent known and unknown threats. The company is headquartered in California with offices in Europe and Asia. For more information and career opportunities, visit .

