Number Of Injured In Russian Missile Strike On Cherkasy Rises To 12


2025-07-24 09:06:45
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Cherkasy is recovering after the largest attack to date. Russia launched four cruise missiles directly at our regional center - at dawn - targeting ordinary residential areas. The number of injured has risen. Twelve people have now sought medical assistance, suffering from contusions, lacerations, and fractures. Fortunately, there are no serious injuries," Taburets wrote.

He added that all necessary emergency services were working at the scene.

"We are in constant coordination to carry out the most urgent response tasks as quickly as possible," the regional governor said.

Russian forces launched a missile strike on Cherkasy early on Thursday, July 24. Earlier reports stated that seven people had been injured, including a child.

