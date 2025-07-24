Forge Resources Encounters Coal Seam During Decline Development At La Estrella, Extraction For Analysis Is Underway

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2025) -(CSE: FRG) (OTCQB: FRGGF) (FSE: 5YZ) ("" or the ") is pleased to announce that it has encountered a coal seam while advancing the underground decline at its fully permitted flagship La Estrella coal project in Colombia. The seam observed within the primary tunnel development (Figure 1) is being selectively extracted for lab analysis.







Figure 1. Coal seam exposed in development face

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



The coal seam measures approximately 0.5 to 1.0 meters in thickness (Figure 2). The exposed seam is being safely extracted and separated (Figure 3 and 4), with channel samples being taken for lab analysis. The results from these bulk samples will help the Company better determine if this is a new unidentified seam, or part of the already known seams at the La Estrella coal project. This initial data is highly valuable and allows Forge to confidently move forward with its bulk sampling campaign, as previously announced and planned. Laboratory testing will also assess the coal's quality and market suitability. Forge is encouraged by this development and the ongoing advancement of its decline. The Company will provide further updates as results become available.

PJ Murphy, CEO states: "This coal seam exposure highlights the near-term potential of our deposit and underscores the efficiency of our decline strategy. Our team moved quickly to safely extract material while maintaining momentum on decline development. We look forward to conducting further sampling and characterization of the coal."







Figure 2 . Exposed coal seam within decline tunnel, outlined and measured

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 3. Coal being extracted for analysis

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 4. A portion of extracted coal sample from encountered seam on surface

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Coal Resource Sector

In recent months, the coal sector has experienced a notable resurgence, reflected in the strong performance of the VanEck Coal ETF , which has seen a marked increase amid rising global demand and tightening supply. Driven by sustained industrial activity in Asia, energy security concerns in Europe, and resilient thermal coal pricing, investor sentiment toward coal equities has improved significantly. At the same time, metallurgical coal markets remain robust, buoyed by ongoing steel production and infrastructure investment. This trend highlights a broader recovery in the coal resource market, with capital increasingly flowing into high-quality, strategically located coal projects, particularly those offering near-term production potential and low-cost logistics.







Figure 5 . Aerial image of surface infrastructure

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Qualified Person

Lorne Warner, President and P. Geo, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Forge Resources Corp.

Forge Resources Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior exploration company. The Company holds an 80% interest in Aion Mining Corp., a company that is developing the fully permitted La Estrella coal project in Santander, Colombia. La Estrella contains eight known seams of metallurgical and thermal coal. The Company also holds an option on the Alotta project, a prospective porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum project located 50 km south-east of the Casino porphyry deposit in the unglaciated portion of the Dawson Range porphyry/epithermal belt in the Yukon Territory of Canada.

"PJ Murphy", CEO

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning the Aion Acquisition. Forward-looking information is based on the views, opinions, intentions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking information (including the actions of other parties who have agreed to do certain things and the approval of certain regulatory bodies). Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. In particular, there can be no assurance that the Proposed Transaction will be completed as described or at all. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws, or to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. We seek safe harbor.







