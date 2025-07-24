Goldquest Announces Progress On 2025 Exploration Program In The Dominican Republic

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2025) - GoldQuest Mining Corp. (TSXV: GQC) ("GoldQuest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the first progress on its 2025 Exploration Program. The Company continues to advance its dual-track strategy: the development of the Romero Project and a renewed focus on regional exploration within the Tireo Belt . Over the spring months, GoldQuest's Exploration team carried out an extensive program of trenching and channel sampling across Greenfield targets in the belt. These efforts are aimed at narrowing down high-priority drill targets for a planned drill campaign of at least 5,000 metres, expected to commence in Q3 2025 . This marks an important milestone for the Company, as it will be the first drilling since the 2018 campaign. Luis Santana, CEO of GoldQuest Mining Corp., commented: "As we move forward with the Romero Project following the receipt of our Terms of Reference, we're equally focused on unlocking the broader potential of the Tireo Belt. Our Exploration team has been working diligently, and we're now beginning to see results that will guide our upcoming drill program. These efforts are key to creating long-term shareholder value while continuing to advance Romero." GoldQuest has also contracted a specialist in structural geology to assist with the structural modelling of the projects and has a senior geophysicist reprocessing existing down-hole magnetic susceptibility data together with the raw data from the ground magnetic surveys. The GQC Exploration team has now implemented a modern, cloud-based database platform (MX Deposit) to organize the existing geological information, add new data and make it easily available for its analysis. All this work is expected to culminate in a robust, integrated geological model to assist with targeting and drilling planned to start during Q3, 2025 .

Target Task Completion Comments Romero Structural

Analysis 25% Relogging and mapping to improve current understanding of the Romero Mineral Resource area to unlock its full potential. Romero Geophysics 15% Completed an assessment on the downhole magnetic susceptibility data. Additional lines to improve ground magnetic resolutions are planned to start on Q3.

A full 3D inversion model to be generated as final product. Cachimbo Geological

Model 75% Full relog completed, ongoing cross sections and longitudinal sections interpretations. 3D geological model expected by early Q3, allowing to improve geological concepts, mineralization and drill planning. Greenfields Mapping and Trenching 50% 62 trenches in 3 targets completed (Los Mineros, Cañada La Vaca, Los Gauchos). Results from first two batches confirms initial finding of gold mineralization at surface, opening potential for higher grades at depth.

At Cañada La Vaca and Los Ganchos , results highlight a NW trending corridor of +4 km with gold mineralization at surface (consistent values >1 g/t in rock chips and trenches), robust soil anomalies (Au+Ag+Cu) and IP chargeability anomalies. Adding in results from the Cachimbo area , this trend extends to a +7.5Km trend as shown on the Figure 1 map below.







Figure 1.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



GoldQuest is entering an exciting new phase of growth and development. After years of dedicated work in community engagement and constructive dialogue with government authorities, the company is now poised to advance the full potential of its highly prospective land package. With the recent receipt of the Terms of Reference for the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) of the Romero Project, GoldQuest is thrilled to move forward with the environmental studies at Romero and to resume exploration activities across the broader Tireo Belt, including the highly promising Cachimbo area.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Leandro Sastre, P. Geo., VP of Exploration of GoldQuest and a Qualified Person for the technical information in this press release under NI 43‐101-Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Properties.

About GoldQuest

GoldQuest is a Canadian based mineral exploration and development company with projects in the Dominican Republic. GoldQuest is traded on the TSX‐V under the symbol GQC and in Frankfurt/Berlin with symbol M1W. The Company is well funded to carry out the exploration programs reported on in this release and to advance the development of its Romero gold/copper discovery, also located in the Tireo Formation of the Dominican Republic.

Additional information can be viewed at the Company's website .

Forward‐looking statements:

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward‐looking information that involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward‐looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the past drill programs, the results of such drill programs and the interpretation of the results of the drill programs, further drilling, the timing of drilling and assay results, mineral resources at Romero and Romero South, the merits of the Company's mineral properties, future drill programs and studies, the Company's plans and exploration programs for its mineral properties, including the timing of such plans and programs, the Company's belief that Dominican Republic authorities will support the development of the Romero gold-copper project, and the allocation of funds for the BFS and the 2025 Program. In certain cases, forward‐looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "potential", "likelihood", "appears", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "at least", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward‐looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward‐looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks related to uncertainties inherent in drill results and the estimation of mineral resources; commodity prices; changes in general economic conditions; market sentiment; currency exchange rates; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to raise funds through equity financings; risks inherent in mineral exploration; risks related to operations in foreign countries; future prices of metals; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals; government regulation of mining operations; environmental risks; title disputes or claims; limitations on insurance coverage and the timing and possible outcome of litigation. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could affect the Company and may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward‐looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward‐looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, do not place undue reliance on forward‐looking statements. All statements are made as of the date of this news release and the Company is under no obligation to update or alter any forward‐looking statements except as required under applicable securities laws. Forward‐looking statements are based on assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable, including expectations regarding mineral exploration and development costs; expected trends in mineral prices and currency exchange rates; the accuracy of the Company's current mineral resource estimates; that the Company's activities will be in accordance with the Company's public statements and stated goals; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; that all required approvals will be obtained and that there will be no significant disruptions affecting the Company or its properties.

