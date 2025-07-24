Govt Allows CRPF Firing Practice In Pulwama For 10 Years

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir Government has authorized the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to carry out periodic field firing practice at the 100-Meter Baffle Firing Range located at Group Centre CRPF Lethpora (RTC Srinagar) in District Pulwama for a period of 10 years.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 9 of the Manoeuvres, Field Firing And Artillery Practice Act, 1938, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir hereby authorizes CRPF to carry out periodically the Field Firing Practice throughout the area notified as 100 Meter Baffle Firing Range vide notification S.O-547 of 2024 dated 26.11.2024 at Group Centre CRPF Lethpora (RTC Srinagar) District Pulwama for a period of 10 years with effect from the date of issuance of this notification, subject to strict compliance with the provisions of the Manoeuvres, Field Firing and Artillery Practice Act, 1938,” said a notification issued by the Home Department,.

