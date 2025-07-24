403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Cut&Style introduces Mini: A new format to make salon excellence accessible to a broader audience
(MENAFN- Value360india) Cut&Style, one of In’ia’s fastest-growing salon chains, is expanding its footprint with the launch of a new, first-of-its-kind format, Cut&Style Mini. This compact and efficient model brings the ’rand’s signature salon experience to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, niche urban pockets, and high-footfall metro locations.
Cut&Style Mini was inspired by the need to make high-quality salon services more accessible to smaller markets. This new format operates on a quick-turnaround model and focuses on high-demand essential salon services like haircuts, beard grooming and facials. It is suitable for smaller commercial spaces with lower inve tment.
Even though the Mini format is a new addition, it continues to uphold Cut&a’p;Style’s commitment to consistent service quality, strict SOPs, stringent hygiene standards, and the use of premium products. All staff are trained at in-house academies through a centralised skill development programme. Further, regular upskilling sessions and certifications ensure brand-level expertise. Routine quality audits and customer feedback help maintain service standards.
Aditya Sharma, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Cut&Style, said, “At Cut&Style, our vision has always been rooted in accessibility. We believe beauty and wellness shoul’n’t be limited by geography. With the launch of our Mini format’ we’re taking a meaningful step forward in alignment with this belief. While our top priority remains delivering quality services to our custome’s, we’re equally excited to offer high-potential business opportunities for investors keen to enter the salon industry. Across regions, people trust our name, and this new format builds on that cred”bility.”
Cut’amp;Style’s Mini format is also open to investors through a franchise model. It is designed for first-time entrepreneurs, local business owners, and women entrepreneurs, requiring INR 25-30 lakhs of investment. It is a low-risk, scalable and manageable format focused on operational efficiency, low overheads and high walk-ins. Cut&Style further ensures end-to-end support to franchise partners. This includes staff training on customer service, hygiene, and SOPs; access to a centralised dashboard for performance tracking; marketing and inventory support; and a dedicated franch se manager.
With this launch, Cut&Style envisions expanding into new geographies with tailored models and supporting a diverse range of investor profiles with scalable options. It reflects ’ut&Style’s strategic vision to grow smartly and meet the evolving needs of modern consumers and entrepreneurs.
Cut&Style Mini was inspired by the need to make high-quality salon services more accessible to smaller markets. This new format operates on a quick-turnaround model and focuses on high-demand essential salon services like haircuts, beard grooming and facials. It is suitable for smaller commercial spaces with lower inve tment.
Even though the Mini format is a new addition, it continues to uphold Cut&a’p;Style’s commitment to consistent service quality, strict SOPs, stringent hygiene standards, and the use of premium products. All staff are trained at in-house academies through a centralised skill development programme. Further, regular upskilling sessions and certifications ensure brand-level expertise. Routine quality audits and customer feedback help maintain service standards.
Aditya Sharma, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Cut&Style, said, “At Cut&Style, our vision has always been rooted in accessibility. We believe beauty and wellness shoul’n’t be limited by geography. With the launch of our Mini format’ we’re taking a meaningful step forward in alignment with this belief. While our top priority remains delivering quality services to our custome’s, we’re equally excited to offer high-potential business opportunities for investors keen to enter the salon industry. Across regions, people trust our name, and this new format builds on that cred”bility.”
Cut’amp;Style’s Mini format is also open to investors through a franchise model. It is designed for first-time entrepreneurs, local business owners, and women entrepreneurs, requiring INR 25-30 lakhs of investment. It is a low-risk, scalable and manageable format focused on operational efficiency, low overheads and high walk-ins. Cut&Style further ensures end-to-end support to franchise partners. This includes staff training on customer service, hygiene, and SOPs; access to a centralised dashboard for performance tracking; marketing and inventory support; and a dedicated franch se manager.
With this launch, Cut&Style envisions expanding into new geographies with tailored models and supporting a diverse range of investor profiles with scalable options. It reflects ’ut&Style’s strategic vision to grow smartly and meet the evolving needs of modern consumers and entrepreneurs.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
CommentsNo comment