Rocket Mortgage Named #1 For Client Satisfaction In Mortgage Servicing By J.D. Power For The 11Th Time

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This recognition is based solely on feedback from nearly 16,000 American homeowners. In addition to earning the highest score in Overall Satisfaction, Rocket Mortgage ranked #1 in Ease of Doing Business, Client Care and Digital Experience. The company also led across every brand image attribute, reaffirming its commitment to delivering a seamless, trusted servicing experience.

At the core of Rocket Mortgage's servicing excellence is innovation. To support more than 3.4 million servicing calls annually, Rocket Mortgage developed Rocket Logic – Synopsis, an AI tool that transcribes and analyzes conversations, allowing team members to focus on building long lasting relationships over routine tasks. This year, that commitment expanded with an AI-driven chat for clients facing financial hardship – offering compassionate, low-pressure support. More than 50,000 chats have taken place, reinforcing the mission to keep clients in their homes.

"At Rocket Mortgage, our business is built on the people we serve, and this award is a powerful testament to our 'Every Client. Every Time.' philosophy," said LaQuanda Sain, Executive Vice President of Servicing at Rocket Mortgage. "A client may work with their mortgage servicer for decades, and we take that long-term relationship seriously. By pairing smart technology with authentic human care, our team is redefining what it means to support homeowners at scale."

This recognition arrives at a pivotal moment as Rocket Companies boldly accelerates its mission to reimagine homeownership – making it simpler, smarter and deeply human. In a transformative step forward, the company announced a definitive agreement to acquire Mr. Cooper Group Inc., the nation's largest mortgage servicer. The acquisition will grow Rocket Mortgage's servicing portfolio to $2.1 trillion across nearly 10 million clients – representing one in every six mortgages in America.

Paired with its acquisition of Redfin, the most-visited real estate brokerage website in the country, Rocket is building an AI-powered, fully integrated ecosystem that eliminates friction and reduces complexity across the homeownership journey. These strategic moves reflect Rocket's bold, technology-driven vision and unwavering commitment to empowering millions of Americans. Together, they cement the company's position as the industry's most innovative leader and the premier, end-to-end platform for achieving the American dream of home.

Detroit-based Rocket Mortgage (NMLS #3030) is the nation's largest mortgage lender and is a part of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT ).

The lender enables the American Dream of homeownership and financial freedom through its obsession with an industry-leading, digital-driven client experience. In late 2015, it introduced the first fully digital, completely online mortgage experience. Since its founding in 1985, Rocket Mortgage has closed more than $1.9 trillion of mortgage volume across all 50 states.

J.D. Power has ranked Rocket Mortgage #1 in client satisfaction for both primary mortgage origination and servicing 23 times – the most of any mortgage lender. Rocket Companies, Rocket Mortgage's parent company, has placed in the top third of Fortune's list of the "100 Best Companies to Work For" the list for 22 consecutive years.

For more information and company news visit RocketCompanies/PressRoom .

