Black Duck Study Reveals Transformative Benefits For Development And Security Teams

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Duck ® Software, Inc , a leading global provider of application security solutions, published a customer value study showing that its solutions boost development productivity, reduce software risk, and drive down vulnerability remediation costs.

The study, conducted by an independent research firm, surveyed over 100 customers from different regions and industries who rely on Black Duck's broad portfolio of solutions to secure their applications, manage software supply chain risk, and safeguard their intellectual property. Black Duck customers across all major product categories contributed to the study, including:



Static application security testing (SAST)

Software composition analysis (SCA)

Dynamic application security testing (DAST) Application security posture management (ASPM)

The results showed that by incorporating Black Duck's automated testing tools into their workflows, customers were able to significantly streamline development processes, minimize manual tasks, and dramatically enhance their overall security posture.

"Our team saw a clear improvement in code quality with Black Duck," said Michael Knight, VP of Technology at DataScan, a Black Duck customer. "It identified critical and high-severity issues, including ones our previous scanner missed, so we know we're in a better place."

Key customer benefits observed in the study include:



A 42% reduction in time spent on manual code quality and security reviews

A 66% decrease in average remediation time

An additional 4.23 hours per week for developers to focus on writing new code

A 40% increase in security coverage

A 24% drop in overall security defects

A 75% decrease in time spent preparing risk reports or performing security audits A 55% reduction in delayed releases due to security issues

"This study quantifies for our customers the clear and measurable benefits that they get by proactively addressing security and quality issues in their software" said Jason Schmitt, CEO of Black Duck. "By embedding Black Duck into the development process, they consistently see accelerated remediation cycles, fewer releases delayed due to security issues, and increased focus on delivering valuable new features and functionality."

To learn more, download the full report, "How Black Duck Drives Development Productivity, Lowers Risk, and Decreases Cost for Customers " or read the detailed blog post .

About Black Duck

Black Duck® meets the board-level risks of modern software with True Scale Application Security, ensuring uncompromised trust in software for the regulated, AI-powered world. Only Black Duck solutions free organizations from tradeoffs between speed, accuracy, and compliance at scale while eliminating security, regulatory, and licensing risks. Whether in the cloud or on premises, Black Duck is the only choice for securing mission-critical software everywhere code happens. With Black Duck, security leaders can make smarter decisions and unleash business innovation with confidence. Learn more at .

