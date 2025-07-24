Motto Mortgage Collective Hires Cami Anthony As Mortgage Loan Originator

Mortgage brokerage franchise provides homebuyers and refinancers competitive rates and access to local professionals that understand the Washington State market

EVERETT, Wash., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage Collective in Everett, Washington, is proud to welcome Cami Anthony as a new loan originator for the office. Cami is the fourth loan originator serving homebuyers at Motto Mortgage Collective.

Prior to joining Motto Mortgage Collective, Cami was a senior loan originator at Global Credit Union. "With a decade of experience under her belt, Cami has a wealth of mortgage knowledge and takes great satisfaction helping homebuyers achieve the 'American dream' of homeownership," said Liz Reinecke, Broker Owner of Motto Mortgage Collective.

Since its opening in 2023, Motto Mortgage Collective has utilized its national-level resources with deeply personal, locally focused service. At the Everett office, it's all about community, connection, and doing the right thing-creating a place where loan originators feel supported, and clients receive genuinely thoughtful service. The Motto Mortgage Collective team has experienced exciting growth this year, also adding senior loan advisors Chris Tovey and Kristin Sundahl to the office's roster, who bring decades of hands-on experience in mortgage origination and brokerage.

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loan products from various wholesale lenders and work hard to give homebuyers choices – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A loan originator with Motto Mortgage Collective can be reached at 425-473-1712.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated, and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage Collective:

Mortgage Collective, LLC dba Motto Mortgage Collective (NMLS #2495949) is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of Washington, located at 1721 Hewitt Ave Suite 302, Everett, WA 98201. To learn more, please visit or call 425-473-1712.

Cami Anthony NMLS #1362293

Chris Tovey NMLS #874624

Kristin Sundahl NMLS #879862

