Blackrock, Hamilton Lane Among Fund Managers Joining SEI Access

Amid Private Markets Momentum, SEI's Alternative Investments Platform Expands Fund Lineup

OAKS, Pa., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI ® (NASDAQ: SEIC ) today announced the addition of 17 fund managers to SEI AccessTM , a platform designed to provide an end-to-end investment experience and increased access to alternative investment products for wealth managers and financial advisors.

In addition to BlackRock , Hamilton Lane , Invesco , and KKR , other fund managers who have signed to join SEI Access include:

Alumni Ventures LLC

Center Street Lending

Crescent Capital Group

Easterly Asset Management

FS Investments

Inland Real Estate Investment Corporation

Kingbird Investment Management

MDS Energy Development

Pathway Capital Management

Peachtree Group

Tectonic Investors

WhiteHawk Income Corporation

Kevin Crowe, Senior Vice President and Head of SEI Access, said:

"The demand for personalization, choice, and an end-to-end investment experience continues to increase, and our ecosystem provides both expanded distribution opportunities for fund managers and broader access to private markets for wealth managers and advisors. We're thrilled to welcome these fund managers, who are key providers in the alternatives landscape. As interest in SEI Access continues to grow, we're focused on building even more direct connections between fund managers and wealth managers to make investing in alternatives more efficient."

SEI Access aims to provide a public markets experience for private markets by offering wider access to in-demand alternative investment products across a variety of asset classes and fund managers through a digital marketplace. SEI Access is broadly available to all registered investment advisors, wealth managers, and broker-dealers in the U.S., subject to applicable eligibility and regulatory requirements.

Since the platform's inception in 2019, SEI Access has had more than 23,500 subscriptions and processed more than $5.1 billion in alternatives transactions.

About SEI ®

SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC ) is a leading global provider of financial technology, operations, and asset management services within the financial services industry. SEI tailors its solutions and services to help clients more effectively deploy their capital-whether that's money, time, or talent-so they can better serve their clients and achieve their growth objectives. As of June 30, 2025, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.7 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic .

About SEI AccessTM

SEI AccessTM is an end-to-end alternatives platform designed to improve the product selection and investment experience for registered investment advisors, broker-dealers, private banks, and their clients. Alternative investment fund managers use the end-to-end service to access a wider distribution network and manage the subscription process more easily. The platform's smart workflow combines electronic subscription documents, proprietary firm paperwork, custodian forms, and e-signature capabilities to help ensure fast and accurate transaction processing.

Alternative investments are subject to a complete loss of capital and are only appropriate for parties who can bear that risk and the illiquid nature of such investments.

Forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements by SEI within the meaning or the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases, you can identify SEI's forward-looking statements by terminology, such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe" and "continue" or "appear." Our forward-looking statements include SEI's current expectations as to:

the names and number of funds that are or will be available on the SEI Access Platform.

You should not place undue reliance on SEI's forward-looking statements, as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond SEI's control or are subject to change. Although SEI believes the assumptions upon which it bases its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in SEI's forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of SEI's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.