Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. Announces The Addition Of New Sales Operations Manager To Easy Environmental Solutions, Inc

WELCOME, Minn., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. (OTC: DUTV), now doing business as Easy Environmental Solutions Inc. , announces that Nick Vincent has joined Easy Environmental Solutions Inc. in the role of Sales Operations Manager, effective immediately. His primary responsibilities will be revamping the sales processes and driving new revenue from the heavy influx of inquiries & interest for EES offerings, particularly in the wastewater treatment space.

Nick comes over from Cardone Ventures...working with Real Estate Mogul and sales leader Grant Cardone....driving new revenue in the SMB sector. In the past year, he helped over 50 businesses implement systems inside of people, operations, finance & sales/marketing to help grow and scale, ranging from 5M to 80M in annual revenue.

Prior to that, he led teams of bankers for the Arizona branch of Rocket Mortgage...training over 200 bankers...and where he originated over $100 million in mortgages personally and over $400M collectively.









Nick Vincent

Nick was raised on an equine farm in the Upper Peninsula, and grew up in an agriculture community. At an early age, he began building and fabricating custom cars & motorcycles, racing in multiple motorsports sectors - a passion that he still fulfills by participating in vintage racing events.

His competitive nature led him to the finance/investment industry, where he thrived in growing start-up companies from infancy to stability.

He spent the last decade in sales and operations from small startups to a Fortune 100 company. His contributions have helped scale multiple businesses to 7,8, and 9 figures, including strategizing and raising over $750 million for a public mutual fund.

Nick is a valued addition to Easy Environmental Solutions, Inc. His experience and proven success with Sales Process Improvement, specifically with fast-growing technology companies, will prove timely to Easy Environmental Solutions Inc. His background within the agriculture sector, particularly the dairy industry, is vital as EES continues to grow its water treatment sector, focusing on pond, lake, lagoon, and dairy & municipal water system cleanup utilizing their patented NanoVoid system .









This lake near Mankato, MN, went from algae-infested & murky to pristine in just 9 days!

Mark Gaalswyk, founder and CEO of Easy Environmental Solutions, Inc., stated: “ We are excited to have Nick join Easy Environmental Solutions, particularly as we adapt our modular technology to solve the growing water treatment crisis. His sales process knowledge and financial acumen will be a key for Easy Environmental Solutions in opening new domestic markets and growing revenues through strategic relationships in North America. We also welcome his mechanical background as we continue to ramp up production of our NanoVoid and EasyFEN systems .”

Added Bill Bliler, Director of Business Development: “Nick is a welcome addition to our team! His energy, passion for revenue growth, and proven success of growing companies are all vital in taking Easy Environmental Solutions to the next level. Our marketing efforts are delivering a constant stream of inquiries about the environmentally friendly solutions we offer, including our USDA certified Terreplenish® microbial solution and our patented NanoVoid system for water treatment across multiple verticals. The enthusiasm from both prospects and investors is immeasurable! I am confident that Nick will channel that enthusiasm into the next tier of revenue growth for Easy Environmental Solutions, and into a new level of market prominence among the investor sector.”

About Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc.

Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. (OTC: DUTV), now doing business as Easy Environmental Solutions Inc., is an innovative company developing modular technologies to solve major world problems. With a strong goal for sustainability and efficiency, DUTV aims to provide solutions for various industries through its unique approach to manufacturing and technology development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains discussions that may constitute 'forward-looking' statements. Often these statements contain the words "believe," "estimate," "project," "expect" or similar expressions. These statements are made in reliance on the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, acceptance of the Company's current and future products and services in the marketplace, the ability of the Company to develop effective new products and receive regulatory approvals of such products, competitive factors, dependence upon third-party vendors, and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.

Mark K. Gaalswyk, CEO / Easy Environmental Solutions Inc.,

Bill Bliler, Director of Business Development

Nick Vincent, Sales Operations Manager







Phone: 952-400-6045

Email: ...

