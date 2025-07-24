LPL Financial Welcomes Wyoming Asset Advisors To Linsco Channel

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisors Jared Black and Richard Brokaw have joined LPL's employee advisor channel, Linsco by LPL Financial , to launch Wyoming Asset Advisors Powered by LPL . They reported serving approximately $400 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and join LPL from Wells Fargo Advisors.

Located in Cheyenne, Wyo., the team has more than 65 years of experience and have worked together for over three decades. They are fourth and fifth generation Wyomingites. As a team, they use each other as a sounding board to discuss market conditions and expectations.

Together, they provide comprehensive investment advice to a wide range of clients, the majority of which are in retirement. They believe every client is unique and they have a financial philosophy of honesty, responsiveness and knowledge.

“I think our approach speaks for itself. Overall, it's a matter of having the understanding and the knowledge to structure our clients' portfolios for the most beneficial outcomes,” said Brokaw.“To ensure happy clients, it's all about service and communication.”

Why Wyoming Asset Advisors made the move to Linsco by LPL

Looking to have more autonomy and flexibility, Black and Brokaw turned to LPL Financial for the next chapter of their business. With Linsco, advisors have access to LPL's integrated wealth management platform and robust business resources, along with the additional benefits of having support from an experienced branch management team, dedicated marketing consultant and other resources that allow advisors to focus on their clients.

"At the end of the day, it was the ethos of LPL and their view of us as clients, along with their commitment to supporting me and my clients, that made the move to LPL make sense for us," said Black. "The biggest catalyst was their perspective on the relationship. I still own my relationship with the clients, but now I have increased capacity to serve them."

Scott Posner, LPL Managing Director, Business Development, said,“We welcome Jared and Richard to the Linsco community. LPL is committed to providing flexibility and equipping advisors with sophisticated capabilities to continue to provide the best client experience. We look forward to supporting the team for years to come.”

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from end of year, 2024.

