Ajman Bank Reports AED 266 Million In H1 2025 Profit Before Tax, Marking 14% Growth Driven By Core Performance And Operational Efficiency

MENAFN - eTrendy Stock)His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Board of Ajman Bank, chaired the Bank's Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday to review key financial and administrative matters, and issue resolutions on commercial activities.

Ajman Bank announced a profit before tax of AED 266 million for the first half of 2025, a 14% increase compared to the same period in 2024, driven by sustained focus on core business performance, increased financing activity, and improved operational efficiency.

Ajman Bank delivered a Total Operating Income of AED 751 million , while net operating income reached AED 399 million. The Bank's total assets increased by 17% compared to year-end 2024 to AED 26.6 billion, supported by a 16% growth in the financing portfolio to AED 17.8 billion. Customer deposits reached AED 20 billion, up 11% year-to-date, reflecting continued growth across Consumer and Wholesale business segments. The Bank's total shareholders' equity rose to AED 3.2 billion, up 4% year-to-date.

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Bank, said:“Ajman Bank continues to deliver consistent results, underpinned by a resilient business model and a focused growth strategy. Our performance in the first half of 2025 reflects disciplined execution and the Bank's growing role in supporting economic development and financial sector sustainability in the UAE”.

Mustafa Al Khalfawi, Chief Executive Officer of Ajman Bank, said: ” Our first-half results demonstrate the strength of Ajman Bank's funding base, balance sheet, and operational model. We are focused on scaling platform productivity, improving cost-to-income performance, and diversifying access to capital. The successful launch of our co-branded POS solution, real-time settlement platform, and global Sukuk issuance all reflect growing confidence in our trajectory. “

Ajman Bank's capital and liquidity metrics remained strong, with a Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 17.3% and a Tier 1 Capital Ratio held firm at 16.1%, notwithstanding 17% growth in total financing portfolio. Return on Equity (ROE) improved to 15.6% (up by 29 bps), while Return on Assets (ROA) increased to 1.9% (up by 9 bps). Ajman Bank's further strengthened strong liquidity position achieved an improved Eligible Liquid Assets Ratio (ELAR) at 18% and Loans-to-Stable Resources Ratio (LSRR) at 74%.

On the back of proactive credit portfolio management, Asset quality continued to improve with the Non-Performing Loans (NPL) Ratio at 8.6% (down by 126 bps), 15% reduction in the aggregate of Gross Stage 2 & 3 exposure during H1 2025 and greater diversification achieved with the Real Estate Ratio reduced to 32.9% (down by 705 bps).