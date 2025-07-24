NYT Connections #774 Today: July 24 Answers And Clues, Including That Tricky Purple Set
As usual, today's NYT Connections puzzle is divided into four colour-coded categories, with difficulty increasing from yellow to purple. If one or more of them gave a bit of trouble, here is a breakdown of the hints and answers.
Also read: NYT Connections #773: See hints and answers for July 23 puzzleNYT Connections July 24: Hints
Yellow group : Enormous
Green group : I'm outta here!
Blue group : On sport courts
Purple group : Sounds like...Today's NYT Connections #774 answers
Yellow Group – Theme : Colossal
Words that suggest something huge.
Answers: Giant, Great, Mammoth, Titanic
Green Group – Theme : Leave Quickly
Casual ways of saying it's time to go.
Answers : Bounce, Dip, Jet, Split
Blue Group – Theme : Parts of a Basketball Hoop
Perfect for sports fans.
Answers : Backboard, Net, Pole, Rim
Purple Group – Theme : Homophones of Synonyms for“Nab”
The toughest of the bunch. These are sound-alike words that match other words meaning“to steal.”
Answers : Knick (nick), Lute (loot), Rabe (rob), Steel (steal)
The purple group is likely the one that tripped up many solvers. It is a clever play on homophones and synonyms, and each word hides a double meaning that is easy to miss. Whether the puzzle was a breeze or required a bit of trial and error, today's Connections lineup offered a fun blend of logic, language, and lateral thinking.
