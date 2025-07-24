Optical Illusion: You Are Truly Eagle-Eyed If You Can Spot The Odd Number In 10 Seconds

MENAFN - Live Mint) Optical illusions are all about finding minute differences in an image while your brain struggles to make sense of the data it has been given. Since these brain teasers rely on how the brain interprets visual information, they know exactly which tricks to employ to give your mind a workout. Optical illusions are useful for improving cognitive functions and observation skills. Case in point- this illusion that has been going viral. The challenge focuses on finding the odd number out. You are truly eagle-eyed if you can spot the lone odd number in less than 10 seconds.

Optical illusion: Finding the hidden number

To solve this brain teaser , you need to find the number 1217 among a grid of 1212s. The task may look easy, but this optical illusion is not for everyone. The challenge requires you to focus on finding the odd number in a matter of seconds.

The grid of 1212s may seem easy to sort through at first glance. But as you concentrate, you realise that your brain might miss out on finding 1217 since the numbers look similar. This is because the brain often completes patterns when you are processing visual information quickly. What is a habit may become a hindrance in this case as you race to find the odd number.

How to solve optical illusion

Here is a hint for solving this optical illusion: Look at the left side of the image. The number is hidden there.

If you are still unable to locate the number, take a deep breath and focus on the bottom half of the picture.

Optical illusion answer

The number 1217 is hidden in the third row from the bottom. Look at the fourth column from the left. That is where the number is. If you managed to find the number in less than 10 seconds, your observational skills are truly exceptional.

Share this challenge with your friends and family. You can use this as a fun pastime to figure out who is the best at solving these problems.

Why are optical illusions useful?

They improve focus, observational skills and other functions of the brain.

Where can you find 1217 in this brain teaser?

The number is hidden in the fourth column from the left and the third row from the bottom.

Is it easy to solve optical illusions?

It can be easy to solve these brain teasers and other puzzles if you practise daily.