Honda, Tesla, Cenntro Dominate Retail Conversations Among Automotive Stocks: Here's Why
Honda Motor Co. (HMC), Tesla Inc. (TSLA), and Cenntro Inc. (CENN) dominated retail conversations on Stocktwits in the automotive sector over the past 24 hours, driven by newly forged international trade deals, earnings reports, and partnerships.
Here's a look at why these three companies witnessed the highest retail chatter on Stocktwits.
1. Honda: The stock witnessed retail chatter soar 400% over the past 24 hours after U.S. President Donald Trump struck a trade deal with Japan ahead of his previously set August 1 tariff deadline on Tuesday. The deal lowered tariffs on auto imports to 15% from 27.5% previously, easing sales in the U.S.
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Honda jumped from 'neutral' to 'bullish' territory while message volume remained at 'high' levels.HMC's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 6:49 a.m. ET on July 24, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits
NYSE-listed shares of the company traded 2% lower in Thursday's pre-market session but closed up 13% on Wednesday.
2. Tesla Inc: EV giant Tesla saw retail chatter jump a whopping 289% after CEO Elon Musk warned of a“few rough quarters” ahead for the company on the heels of reporting a year-on-year decline in second-quarter revenue and earnings.
The company's automotive segment revenue declined by 16% in the quarter to $16.66 billion, while total revenue of $22.50 billion exceeded analyst estimates. The company's quarterly adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.40, down from $0.52 a year ago.
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Tesla fell from 'neutral' to 'bearish' territory over the past 24 hours, accompanied by a shift in message volume from 'low' to 'high' levels.TSLA's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 7:00 a.m. ET on July 24, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits
TSLA stock traded 6% lower in the pre-market session on Thursday.
3. Cenntro: Cenntro, which makes commercial electric vehicles, witnessed an 86% jump in retail chatter on Thursday. The company said on Tuesday that it has signed a strategic partnership under which Casablanca-headquartered Electricove will assemble Cenntro's electric vehicles in Morocco for distribution within the local and Northern African markets.
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Cenntro jumped from 'neutral' to 'bullish' over the past 24 hours, while message volume leaped from 'low' to 'normal' levels.CENN's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 7:09 a.m. ET on July 24, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits
CENN stock was up by 1% in the pre-market session on Thursday after closing up over 4% on Wednesday.
