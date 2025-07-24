Just In: Full Google Pixel 10 Series Leak Surfaces Ahead Of August 20 Debut

The leaks of Google's Pixel 10 series are still going strong, and this time you can see all four of the new models that the firm plans to reveal on August 20. The company's made a funny habit of taking over the leaker's job over the years by teasing and showing its products well before the tipsters spoil their party.

Additionally, the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and even the Pixel 10 Pro Fold variant are fully displayed in the just purportedly unintentional leak. This year's Pixel 10 models all have three rear cameras on the bar, which is a significant improvement over the Pixel 9 series.

Even if it was accidental, the new Pixel 10 was seen in the Play Store, which is only possible from Google. We have less than a month to go before the Made by Google launch event in New York, while the India launch for the Pixel 10 devices is being promised for August 21. The Pixel 10 is shown in blue, while the Pixel 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold are positioned next to it in the new grey colour. Earlier on Thursday, Android Authority saw this teaser.

Just in ; Google leaked the entire Pixel 10 series through Play Store. Source: Android Authority twitter/YbB1oUqlnT

- Google Pixel Hub (@pixelhub_ug) July 24, 2025

Google Pixel 10 series: What Can You Expect?

The new Tensor G5 chipset, which should be produced for the first time using the TSMC 3nm process, is probably going to be included in the upcoming Pixel 10 lineup. They could come with up to 16GB of RAM at launch to support more Gemini AI tools and capabilities.

Increasing the battery size might result in gadgets that are chunkier. To compete with the upcoming iPhone 17 series models, the Pixel 10 and Pros' camera setups should receive sensor upgrades for improved daytime and low-light imaging.

The Pixel 10 Pro XL will have a 6.8-inch display with the same panel and refresh rate as the Pixel 10 Pro, which is anticipated to have a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is anticipated that the upcoming Pixel 10 Pro Fold model would have an 8-inch inner screen with a maximum brightness of 3000 nits and a 6.4-inch outer OLED display.

At the launch event in New York/Delhi next month, Google may also introduce the Pixel Buds 2a and the new Pixel Watch 4.