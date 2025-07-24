MDL, Naval Group Partner For Technology Transfer On Kalvari-Class Submarine Upgrades

New Delhi: State-owned Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) and French defence major Naval Group have formally entered into collaboration for transfer of technology to integrate indigenous energy system plugs onboard the Indian Navy's Kalvari-class submarines.

Defence ministry and MDL's agreement

This agreement follows the contract signed between the defence ministry and MDL on December 30 2024, for the construction and integration of the indigenous propulsion design.

Under this agreement, the submarines will undergo a complex process known as“Jumboisation,” involving precision cutting of the hull, safe insertion of the plug, and re-joining of the structure to have a fully operational and safe submarine.

As the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of the Scorpène submarines, Naval Group will provide technical oversight, proprietary materials, and specialized training to experienced Indian engineers of MDL to ensure seamless integration.

“The cooperation between these two shipyards is epitome for further strengthening the long-standing defence partnership between France and India, built on mutual trust, technological collaboration, and shared strategic objectives,” a joint statement from both shipyards said.

Naval Group on the partnership

Speaking on the occasion, Laurent Espinasse, Executive Vice President of Submarine division at Naval Group, said:“We are honored to deepen our partnership with MDL and DRDO. The integration of indigenous energy systems into the Kalvari-class submarines is a major step forward in our shared journey toward technological and operational advancements.”

“Naval Group is proud of its long-lasting collaboration with the Indian navy, industry and stakeholder, in 'walking the talk' by working together in integrating key indigenous technologies into Scorpène submarines, fully built in India”.

During the kick-off meeting for the project, Cmde S B Jamgaonkar, IN (Retd), Director Submarines and Heavy Engineering division at MDL, said, "As a 'Shipbuilders to Nation' and the only defence PSU to construct submarines in India, we are honoured to work towards enhancing the operational capability of the Indian Navy's submarine fleet.”

“We are pleased to extend our natural partnership with Naval Group and we shall jointly work towards successful integration of the DRDO developed propulsion system with the P75 Project Scorpene submarines. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd remains fully committed to delivering this project with the highest standards of quality, precision and within the Project timelines”.