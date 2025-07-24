Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Türkiye Central Bank Reduces Benchmark Rate by 300 Points

Türkiye Central Bank Reduces Benchmark Rate by 300 Points


2025-07-24 08:57:19
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s central bank on Thursday reduced its benchmark interest rate by 300 basis points, lowering it from 46% to 43% and officially initiating a new phase of monetary easing.

In a statement, the Monetary Policy Committee explained: “The underlying trend of inflation remained flat in June. Leading indicators suggest a temporary rise in monthly inflation in July due to month-specific factors.”

The committee noted that recent figures point to stronger disinflationary effects driven by domestic demand conditions. However, it cautioned that inflation expectations and pricing behaviors still present challenges to achieving sustained disinflation.

The country has been contending with persistent inflation for several years. Between June 2023 and March 2024, the central bank aggressively hiked its policy rate from 8.5% to 50% to combat inflation, before beginning a cautious easing cycle later in the year as inflation metrics began to improve.

That trajectory briefly shifted in April, when the central bank raised the rate by 350 basis points—from 42.5% to 46%—in response to renewed inflationary pressures.

Official figures show that Türkiye’s annual consumer inflation unexpectedly dropped in June, cooling to 35.05%.

MENAFN24072025000045017169ID1109842427

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search