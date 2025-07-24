403
Türkiye Central Bank Reduces Benchmark Rate by 300 Points
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s central bank on Thursday reduced its benchmark interest rate by 300 basis points, lowering it from 46% to 43% and officially initiating a new phase of monetary easing.
In a statement, the Monetary Policy Committee explained: “The underlying trend of inflation remained flat in June. Leading indicators suggest a temporary rise in monthly inflation in July due to month-specific factors.”
The committee noted that recent figures point to stronger disinflationary effects driven by domestic demand conditions. However, it cautioned that inflation expectations and pricing behaviors still present challenges to achieving sustained disinflation.
The country has been contending with persistent inflation for several years. Between June 2023 and March 2024, the central bank aggressively hiked its policy rate from 8.5% to 50% to combat inflation, before beginning a cautious easing cycle later in the year as inflation metrics began to improve.
That trajectory briefly shifted in April, when the central bank raised the rate by 350 basis points—from 42.5% to 46%—in response to renewed inflationary pressures.
Official figures show that Türkiye’s annual consumer inflation unexpectedly dropped in June, cooling to 35.05%.
