403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Thailand Launches Attack on Cambodia
(MENAFN) Thailand carried out an aerial assault targeting a Cambodian military position on Thursday, as reported by a statement from the Thai armed forces.
This development marks a significant escalation in the ongoing hostilities tied to enduring territorial disagreements between the two neighboring nations.
The recent outbreak of violence is the latest in a series of confrontations that trace back to a contested strip of land both countries claim ownership of—a dispute rooted in colonial-era French cartography and unresolved border definitions.
Clashes have periodically flared since 2008, with the newest spate of violence beginning in late May.
According to Thai army deputy spokesperson Richa Suksuwanon, “air power against military targets” was deployed “as planned.”
In response, Cambodia’s Defense Ministry reported that a Thai aircraft released two bombs onto a roadway.
The fighting reportedly focused on the vicinity of the centuries-old Prasat Ta Muen Thom temple, a site at the heart of the territorial conflict.
Thai authorities stated that 11 civilians lost their lives due to Cambodian artillery strikes.
Video circulating online appeared to show a gas station engulfed in flames, allegedly caused by a Cambodian-launched rocket.
In reaction to the violence, Thai officials initiated evacuation procedures in four provinces along the border.
Cambodia’s Foreign Ministry strongly criticized Thailand’s military action, labeling it “unprovoked, premeditated, and deliberate attacks.”
The ministry claimed Cambodia was merely exercising its right to self-defense.
In an official statement, Phnom Penh denounced the Thai operation and demanded that Thai forces retreat to “their side” of the boundary.
This development marks a significant escalation in the ongoing hostilities tied to enduring territorial disagreements between the two neighboring nations.
The recent outbreak of violence is the latest in a series of confrontations that trace back to a contested strip of land both countries claim ownership of—a dispute rooted in colonial-era French cartography and unresolved border definitions.
Clashes have periodically flared since 2008, with the newest spate of violence beginning in late May.
According to Thai army deputy spokesperson Richa Suksuwanon, “air power against military targets” was deployed “as planned.”
In response, Cambodia’s Defense Ministry reported that a Thai aircraft released two bombs onto a roadway.
The fighting reportedly focused on the vicinity of the centuries-old Prasat Ta Muen Thom temple, a site at the heart of the territorial conflict.
Thai authorities stated that 11 civilians lost their lives due to Cambodian artillery strikes.
Video circulating online appeared to show a gas station engulfed in flames, allegedly caused by a Cambodian-launched rocket.
In reaction to the violence, Thai officials initiated evacuation procedures in four provinces along the border.
Cambodia’s Foreign Ministry strongly criticized Thailand’s military action, labeling it “unprovoked, premeditated, and deliberate attacks.”
The ministry claimed Cambodia was merely exercising its right to self-defense.
In an official statement, Phnom Penh denounced the Thai operation and demanded that Thai forces retreat to “their side” of the boundary.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
CommentsNo comment