South Korea Rejects to Budge on Beef, Rice in U.S. Tariff Talks
(MENAFN) South Korea has firmly decided not to use its beef and rice markets as leverage in ongoing tariff negotiations with the United States, drawing a clear “red line” on the issue, according to media, which cited anonymous sources on Wednesday.
The stance was solidified during a high-level ministerial meeting held Tuesday, as Seoul intensifies efforts to secure exemptions from steep U.S. tariffs targeting exports like steel, automobiles, and other key sectors.
Despite reported U.S. demands to remove South Korea’s ban on American beef from cattle older than 30 months and to increase rice imports, Seoul has ruled out any compromises on these items, citing serious concerns around food safety and the protection of domestic agriculture.
Instead, South Korean officials are weighing alternative trade incentives, including increased imports of American fuel, media reported, again quoting an unnamed official.
South Korea imposed age limits on U.S. beef imports back in 2008 amid widespread fears over bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), commonly referred to as mad cow disease. Despite the restrictions, the country remains the largest buyer of U.S. beef, importing $2.22 billion worth in 2024 alone.
As for rice, the U.S. already enjoys a preferential position, holding a 32% share of South Korea’s tariff-reduced import quota.
Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo reaffirmed Seoul’s commitment to striking a deal during his visit to Washington on Tuesday.
"At this point, we plan to engage in negotiations from across the board," Yeo said, noting the urgency with the U.S. deadline fast approaching.
South Korea is racing to finalize an agreement before August 1, when, according to an announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump, a 25% tariff on South Korean goods will take effect if talks fail.
