South Korea Launches Raid on Former PM’s Home
(MENAFN) South Korea's special prosecutor launched a raid Thursday on the home of former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, targeting his alleged role in the failed martial law attempt led by ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol on December 3, according to media.
The office of Special Prosecutor Cho Eun-suk conducted the search at Han’s residence in Seoul’s Jongno district early in the day.
Investigators suspect Han either directly supported or was involved in Yoon’s controversial martial law declaration. Prosecutors also allege that Han helped draft and later destroy a revised version of the decree.
While testifying before the National Assembly in February, Han claimed he had no knowledge of the martial law decree until the Cabinet formally lifted it on December 4 — and only then discovered the document tucked into the back pocket of his suit.
Despite this testimony, the special prosecutor has reportedly acquired surveillance footage from the presidential office that allegedly shows Han reviewing the martial law documents.
Authorities plan to recall Han for further questioning once they finish analyzing the materials seized during the search.
