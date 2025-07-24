Sophisticated Scares: Explore Grandin Road's Halloween Haven 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With signature sophistication and unmatched quality, this year's assortment features new show-stopping statement pieces, returning fan favorites, and a full range of decor to transform yards, porches, entryways, and interiors into a cohesive Halloween masterpiece. Designed with high-end materials-think hand-painted resin, sculpted stoneware, and glass-these are items that are made to last and impress, season after season.

"Our Halloween collection pairs timeless style with enduring craftsmanship," said Kelly Lambert, Senior Merchant at Grandin Road. "From subtly spooky accents to full-on haunted house transformations, each piece is designed to elevate your decor and become a staple you'll display for years to come."

Three spellbinding themes lead the way this season:



Darksome : Romantic and otherworldly, this theme layers deep purples, inky blacks, rich reds, and metallic golds to create a look that's dramatic and luxurious. Decadent garlands, wreaths, and urn fillers pair with highlights such as black glass pumpkins, tabletop apple skulls, and bat-themed accents for indoors and out.

Spooky : With classic Halloween charm, this black, orange, and white palette features pumpkins, witches, skeletons, topiaries, and other playful nods to nostalgia. Classic ghost shapes are featured on everything from a cheese board to a mantel scarf. Spellbound : Inspired by a haunted forest, this look leans into natural tones-greens, browns, grays-and eerie woodland accents. Ghoulish gazes, sculpted tombstones, and haunting yard figures stop visitors in their tracks.

For those looking to create next-level yard displays, the Oversized Shrieking Spider is this year's must-have with lifelike textural details, legs that stretch more than eight feet, eyes that light up, and a fearsome sound effect. Back by popular demand, the Life-Sized Wrapped Mummy returns after selling out in record time last year. It's unexpected, eye-catching, and makes a bold statement on any front porch or in an entryway.

Other outdoor highlights include the Skeleton Arms Pathway Marker -a set of five eerie, resin-crafted hands that reach up from the ground, linked by a rusty chain with glowing LED lights. Thes arms are Ideal for lining sidewalks or walkways, greeting trick-or-treaters with ghoulish flair.

Inside, the show-stealer is the Skeleton Table Lamp , a luxe Halloween accent that blends the eerie and the elegant. With its antique bronze-finished rib cage base, metallic gold-lined shade, and refined design, it's made for those who appreciate the finer frights.

For Halloween hosts, Grandin Road has your tablescapes covered. The Slithering Snake Stoneware Plates add a hint of hiss to your hors d'oeuvres and a touch of upscale fright to your fall entertaining. Layer in seasonal tablecloths, serving platters, coasters, wine glasses, and more, and you'll set the stage for a spellbinding celebration.

From statement-making yard decor to eerie-elegant entertaining, Grandin Road's Halloween Haven is the destination for high-end Halloween done right. And with expert styling tips available on the website, pulling it all together is easier than ever. For more information and to shop the full collection, visit grandinroad/halloweenhaven .

Grandin Road , part of the QVC Group (which includes QVC®, HSN®, Frontgate®, Ballard Designs®, and Garnett Hill®), offers stylish and unique home furnishings, seasonal decor, and outdoor living solutions. Known for its trend-forward designs and high-quality craftsmanship, Grandin Road continues to expand its offerings, making it easier than ever for customers to create a home they love.

