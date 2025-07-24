Access Ready Strategic Celebrates The 35Th Anniversary Of The ADA By Asking: What If The Americans With Disabilities Act Had Never Been Passed?
July 23, 2025
Press Release " CPSC Budget Letter
July 23, 2025
NAAOP Press Release for Medicare O P Patient-Centered Care Act (D1188890)
July 23, 2025
Letter " HHS Budget CPSC Transfer
July 23, 2025
Pay Teachers Act Text
July 23, 2025
Pay Teachers Act Section-By-Section
July 23, 2025
Pay Our Teachers Act Fact Sheet
July 21, 2025
CMS Reinforces Medicaid and CHIP Integrity by Strengthening Eligibility Oversight and Limiting Certain Demonstration Authorities
July 21, 2025
Budget Reconciliation Act Implementation Dates, Funding, and Authorities for Medicaid & Select Health Provisions OBBA Detailed CMS HHS Funding and Implementation Dates
July 21, 2025
Budget Reconciliation Act Implementation Dates For Select Medicaid & Health Provisions OBBA High Level Implementation Dates Chart
July 21, 2025
ED OMB Final Letter from 600 Orgs RE Withholding of Funds
July 21, 2025
July 2025 Voucher Funding Letter Sign On
July 21, 2025
ED OMB Withholding Press Release
July 21, 2025
Letter to Congress Opposing IDEA Block Grants 2
July 21, 2025
Senator Warren " Education at Risk " Frontline Impacts of Trump's War on Students
July 21, 2025
Senator Warren " Education At Risk Press Release
July 18, 2025
DOGE Cuts Are Final
(Editor's Note) We apologize for duplicate or cross postings made in our effort to include as many as possible in our information stream.
Access Ready Strategic Social Purpose Corporation is an independent, cross-disability education and advocacy organization promoting a policy of civil rights, and equality for all. It advocates for digital inclusion and accessibility across information and communications technology (ICT).
The business, government and nonprofit sectors at all levels are becoming increasingly dependent on information and communications technology to provide goods and services. For people with disabilities, accessible information and communications technology is a necessity, not a luxury or a convenience, which fosters independence, economic self-sufficiency, and active, meaningful participation in civic life.
Access Ready is pleased to support the Policies and Positions of our compatriot organizations and civil rights advocates.
These positioning statements and communications of support will all be found on accessreadystrategic at:
Media Contact:
Douglas George Towne
Chair and Chief Executive Officer
Access Ready Strategic
(Email) [email protected]
(Cell) (727) 452-8132
(Office) (727) 531-1000
(Website)
(Press)
SOURCE Access Ready Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment