The National Police Association Endorses The Law Enforcement Education Grant Program Act Of 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Students pursuing an initial college degree in law enforcement or a related criminal justice field would be eligible to apply for federal grants via a competitive process established by the Secretary of Education. Beneficiaries may receive up to $4,000 annually and a maximum award of $16,000 throughout their college career. Funding for these grants originates from money already designated for additional programs under the Higher Education Act; it would not detract from other federal grant and loan initiatives.

"The virality of false police narratives, attempts to eradicate qualified immunity protections, rogue prosecutions of officers, and other ideological forms of warfare have dealt a severe blow to police staffing in recent years. The nation needs solutions, and this includes encouraging future generations of dedicated public servants willing to serve their communities," said Paula Fitzsimmons, Legislative Director, National Police Association. "The Law Enforcement Education Grant Program Act of 2025 will inspire students to pursue careers in law enforcement, while giving police departments the ability to attract the best qualified candidates," Fitzsimmons added.

The NPA applauds Rep. Fischbach for introducing the Law Enforcement Education Grant Program Act of 2025, a federal bill that offers a tangible solution to the nationwide police staffing shortage. It offers students pursuing a law enforcement career an opportunity to compete for federal grants; in return, award recipients would commit to a career in law enforcement for at least four years. These grants are an investment in individual students, as well as in the future health and safety of our nation. We encourage Congress to shepherd this bill to passage.

About the National Police Association: The National Police Association (NPA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting law enforcement efforts through advocacy, education, and law. For more information, visit NationalPolice .

Media Contact:

Paula Fitzsimmons

3024691765

[email protected]

SOURCE National Police Association