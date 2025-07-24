Beyond The Balance Sheet: Spirit Blockchain's Integrated Crypto Yield & Asset Management Strategy With Spirit 2.0

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, ON / Zug, Switzerland , July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. (CSE: SPIR | OTCQB: SPBCF), a publicly listed digital asset management and tokenization company, is proud to announce the launch of its next strategic evolution: Spirit Blockchain 2.0-an integrated, yield-generating digital asset platform that brings together active treasury management, regulated financial products, and institutional-grade infrastructure under a unified public-market structure.

This marks a transformational shift from passive asset holding to an operational blockchain enterprise capable of generating recurring yield, deploying tokenized investment products, and capturing scalable revenue across both crypto and real-world asset classes.

“Our 2.0 strategy is anchored in one idea: we're no longer holding crypto for exposure-we're engineering it for earnings,” said Lewis Bateman, CEO of Spirit Blockchain Capital.“With a regulated asset manager in Switzerland, a high-performance digital treasury, and proprietary tokenization infrastructure, we're setting a new standard for what a public blockchain company can be.”

Integrated Treasury Strategy: Earning, Not Just Holding

Through its core treasury operations, Spirit is actively deploying a multi-token portfolio - including BTC, ETH, SOL, DOGE, XRP, and Vaulta (formerly EOS) - into high-yield, risk-adjusted strategies such as:



Staking of Ethereum and Solana



Lending & liquidity provisioning for DOGE, XRP, and BTC



AI/quant-driven hedging models (initially piloted with XRP via the SpiritReserve initiative)

Custom OTC options for premium income and downside protection

Early results from the Dogecoin Yield Initiative (Q1 2025) demonstrate scalable revenue potential. Expansion to BTC, ETH, and SOL by Q4 2025 is expected to significantly accelerate yield-based income.

SpiritReserve Group: A New Standard for Digital Treasury

Dedicated to creating a diverse, actively managed portfolio of digital and tokenized real-world assets, such as gold, copper, and rare earth elements, Spirit has formally launched SpiritReserve Group.

The group will deploy strategies such as staking, algorithmic hedging, structured product issuance, and institutional lending - all designed for capital preservation and optimized yield. Spirit aims to raise $100M–$500M in capital across phases, with support from ecosystem partners including Vaulta, Solana, and Ethereum.

“MicroStrategy proved the case for passive Bitcoin,” said Bateman.“Spirit is building something fundamentally different-designed for income, with analytics, compliance, and tokenization at the core.”

Regulated Products: ETPs, Indexes & Tokenized Funds

The company has introduced several yield-focused, compliant products under its Swiss-regulated entity:



Ethereum Yield+ ETP (SIX Swiss Exchange, Deutsche Börse Frankfurt) Solana Yield+ ETP

Future launches may include:



Bitcoin Yield+ ETP

Crypto DeFi Baskets Real-World Asset Products (commodities, real estate, fixed income)

All ETPs are fully collateralized and managed under institutional-grade custodianship.

SpiritLinQ: The Infrastructure Layer for Tokenized Finance

As previously announced, SpiritLinQ is a proprietary tokenization and digital wealth platform enabling:



On-chain issuance of tokenized funds and structured products

White-label functionality for external issuers

Integrated compliance (KYC/AML, custody, regulatory controls) Multi-chain analytics and AI-driven portfolio tools

SpiritLinQ connects the company's asset management business, treasury operations, and capital markets access - establishing a flexible, revenue-generating ecosystem.

Revenue Model & Financial Outlook

Spirit Blockchain 2.0 establishes a multi-stream revenue model designed for resilience and scalability:

Near-Term (Q3–Q4 2025):



Treasury yield income

ETP management fees

Pilot-stage SpiritReserve yield and hedging revenues Initial tokenization revenue from SpiritLinQ onboarding

With high-margin income from structured products and tokenization infrastructure, Spirit anticipates strong EBITDA growth through 2026 and beyond.

Why Spirit Is Leading the Sector



Multi-token, multi-platform strategy (BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, DOGE, Vaulta)

Yield-first model over passive crypto exposure

Swiss-regulated asset management with exchange-listed products

Proprietary tokenization platform (SpiritLinQ) Institutional alignment: compliance, custody, governance

“We're not just a crypto proxy,” Bateman concluded.“We're an operating fintech with real infrastructure, real returns, and real regulation. Spirit Blockchain 2.0 is blockchain finance done correctly: it is performance-driven, compliant, and designed/built for institutional demand.

About Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc.

Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. is a growth-oriented company focused on the blockchain technology sector. With a diversified portfolio approach, the Company invests in blockchain infrastructure, emerging blockchain technologies, cryptocurrencies, and mining/validation operations. Spirit aims to create shareholder value through strategic investments in a rapidly expanding digital asset landscape.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lewis Bateman

Chief Executive Officer

...

Visit:

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words“expect”,“anticipate”,“continue”,“estimate”,“objective”,“may”,“will”,“project”,“should”,“believe”,“plans”,“intends” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking information are described under the heading“Risk Factors” in the Company's long-form prospectus dated August 8, 2022, that is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents managements' best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release.