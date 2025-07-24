Liminatus Pharma Inc. Takes Next Step In Evaluating Digital Asset-Linked Capital Strategy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Agreement with Digital Offering Advances Company's plan to assess innovative treasury-backed financing paths

LA PALMA, Calif., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liminatus Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIMN), a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of targeted cancer immunotherapies, today announced it has entered into an engagement agreement with Digital Offering LLC, a FINRA- and SEC-registered broker-dealer, to serve as its exclusive placement agent in connection with the company's evaluation of a potential strategic capital raise.

This engagement supports Liminatus's previously disclosed review of a digital asset treasury strategy, as the company evaluates modern financial tools to strengthen its capital structure. The funding initiative may involve various exempt financing structures, including-but not limited to-convertible debentures, equity-linked securities, or other alternative instruments that comply with applicable U.S. securities laws.

Under this engagement agreement, Digital Offering is engaged to assist the company in sourcing institutional and digital asset–focused investors and structuring a compliant financing solution.

“At Liminatus, our core mission is advancing transformative immunotherapies for cancer,” said Chris Kim , CEO of Liminatus.“As we work toward that goal, we are also taking proactive steps to strengthen our capital strategy. Partnering with Digital Offering allows us to explore strategic funding opportunities-both in traditional markets and the evolving digital asset landscape-with discipline and foresight.”

Liminatus emphasizes that the engagement of Digital Offering relates strictly to placement agent services. No financing transaction has been finalized, and there is no assurance that one will occur. Any potential capital transaction resulting from this engagement would remain subject to the Board of Directors' approval and full regulatory compliance.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities of the Company in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

About Liminatus Pharma, Inc.

Liminatus is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing immunotherapies for patients with cancer. The Company is advancing a pipeline of novel therapies targeting cancer antigens and tumor-specific immune responses. Liminatus is also committed to responsible innovation in capital strategy to support its long-term scientific and operational objectives.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding management's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intends,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“possible,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“will,”“would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects. Future developments affecting Liminatus may not be those that Liminatus has anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of Liminatus), or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Liminatus undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

In addition, statements that“we believe” and similar statements reflect beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based upon information available to Liminatus as of the date of this press release, and while Liminatus believes such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and such statements should not be read to indicate that Liminatus has conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements as predictions of future results. Liminatus's actual future results may be materially different from what it expects. Liminatus qualifies all forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

CONTACT: Investor Relations Contact: Company Contact: Liminatus Pharma, Inc. ...