Eric Bolling Named to Re:Public as Senior Communications Manager and Partner

Orlando, Florida, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Re:Public ( ), the new citizen-powered media platform for local communities and civic issues, is thrilled to announce that veteran journalist Eric Bolling is joining the platform as Senior Communications Manager and Partner.

Bolling will assist in guiding Re:Public's strategic communications, serve as voice of the platform in national and regional media, and assist with outreach as Re:Public expands throughout the United States."Re:Public is an innovative new platform that returns the voice of ordinary Americans to the center of our public life," declared Bolling. "Local news has been dominated by goliath corporations for too long. Re:Public empowers people with the ability to report what is important in their own neighborhoods - unfiltered, uncensored, and held accountable."

A seasoned reporter, political pundit, and television talk show host, Bolling has decades of high-profile media experience and a steadfast commitment to fact-driven public discourse. His partnership is a tipping point for Re:Public's mission to reclaim local journalism and civic discourse. Re:Public will debut first in Florida with a plan to ramp up to all 50 states, covering every U.S. county and the nation's 2,000 largest municipalities.

"We are thrilled to have Eric on board," said Re:Public Co-Founder Risto Laaksonen. "His dedication to honest journalism and America first is perfectly in sync with our mission."

About Re:Public:

Re:Public is a citizen-funded media platform designed to restore local journalism and civic engagement in cities and towns across the United States. By giving ordinary Americans the means to cover what is most important in their own backyard and their own city, Re:Public seeks to restore transparency, accountability, and citizen-centered journalism to the center of public debate. The site gives contributors the tools and the support to post raw, grassroots reports free from corporate media spin. Re:Public is rolling out in Florida and adding every county within the U.S. and the country's 2,000 largest cities.

