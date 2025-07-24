Game-Changing Surge: How The Sports Composite Market Is Revolutionizing Performance And Durability 2025
The Global Sports Composite Market is estimated to reach at a CAGR of 4.19% during the forecast period (2024-2031).The Global Sports Composite Market thrives on lightweight, high-strength materials, boosting performance and durability across sporting goods and equipment.” - DataM IntelligenceAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As per the DataM Intelligence, The Global Sports Composite Market size was worth US$ 4.40 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach US$ 6.11 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.19% during the forecast period (2024-2031). The growth of the global sports composite market is driven by rising demand for lightweight, high-performance materials in sports equipment, increasing sports participation worldwide, and continuous innovation in composite technologies enhancing durability and design.
Market Growth Drivers & Opportunities:
Growing demand for lightweight and durable materials: Composite materials enhance product performance in applications like golf shafts, bicycles, skis, hockey sticks, and rackets.
Sustainability push: Increased adoption of bio-based and recyclable composites to meet sustainability targets.
Technological advancement: Innovation in resin systems and fiber technologies is opening new possibilities in design and durability.
Expanding sporting population: Rising participation in sports, fitness, and adventure activities globally fuels demand for composite equipment.
Market Segmentation:
By Fiber:
Glass Fiber
Carbon Fiber
Others.
By Resin:
Polyamide
Polyurethane
Polypropylene
Others.
By Application:
Bicycle
Golf Stick
Rackets
Hockey Stick
Skis and Snowboards
Others.
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East
Africa.
Market Geographical Share:
North America: Leading the market due to technological innovation and strong presence of premium sports brands.
Europe: Significant growth driven by sustainability regulations and rising outdoor sports participation.
Asia-Pacific: Fastest-growing region, driven by increasing middle-class spending, popularity of sports like badminton, golf, and cycling, and local manufacturing expansion.
Key Market Players:
Prominent players shaping the sports composite market include:
Aldila Inc.
Amer Sports
Fischer Sports GmbH
Jarden Corporation
Rossignol
Rockwood Composites Limited
Bell Helmets Inc.
Protech Composites
Entropy Resins Inc.
Oxeon AB.
These companies are investing in research, new product launches, and regional expansion to maintain competitiveness.
Recent Developments:
United States
May 2025: Rock West Composites announced a new lightweight carbon fiber tubing series for performance cycling, improving stiffness and vibration damping.
April 2025: Owens Corning collaborated with a major golf club brand to introduce a recycled glass fiber composite shaft.
Japan
June 2025: Toray Industries launched a next-gen prepreg material targeting badminton rackets with 12% improved strength-to-weight ratio.
May 2025: Mitsubishi Chemical unveiled eco-friendly composite resins optimized for ski and snowboard applications.
Conclusion:
The Global Sports Composite Market is transforming rapidly, propelled by sustainability, lightweighting trends, and technology advancements. Key industry players are focused on innovation to meet evolving consumer demands and performance expectations, positioning the market for strong, steady growth through 2031.
