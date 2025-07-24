Utah Resilience Expert's Post-Surgery Video Goes Viral-Celebrities Dwayne Johnson And Jeremy Renner Respond With Support

Resilience Expert & Brain Tumor Survivor, Jodi Orgill Brown shares her harrowing story of life with facial paralysis

Jodi Orgill Brown didn't hide her face-or her story. Her post-surgery video is inspiring millions to show up, speak out, and live resilience out loud.

- Dwayne "The Rock" JohnsonOGDEN, UT, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What happens when you step outside, vulnerable and healing, and let the world see you-exactly as you are? For Jodi Orgill Brown, 49, that brave act has sparked a global wave of support and encouragement.On June 26, just six days after a difficult facial surgery, Brown-an award-winning speaker, bestselling author, and nationally recognized resilience expert-posted a short, heartfelt video to Instagram. It has now gone viral, amassing over 6.5 million views, 559,000 likes, and 64,000 comments, with thousands more watching and sharing across Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.Brown's life changed in 2009 when a brain tumor left her with permanent facial paralysis and deafness on her right side. In June, she had her 25th surgery, this one aimed at protecting her eye, which no longer closes on its own.“Sixteen years ago, a brain tumor paralyzed the right side of my face and took the hearing in my right ear,” Ms. Brown said in her post on social media. She continued,“Just six days ago, my eye was sewn shut. But today was the day I decided to start finding my new normal...I ventured out of the house, on my own, and even went out in front of people again. It was disconcerting and hard. But I did it.”She went on to say,“I get to choose whether I become bitter or better from this experience-and I'm determined to become better.”That determination struck a chord with viewers around the world-and celebrities took notice. Personal messages poured in from Dwayne“The Rock” Johnson, Michelle Pfeiffer, Jeremy Renner, Scott Galloway, Alec Baldwin, Jewel, Belinda Carlisle, Melissa Gilbert, and others.“So moving and inspiring. So happy for you and this is awesome to see,” wrote Dwayne The Rock Johnson.“We get to choose whether we become bitter or better. Thank you for your bravery and powerful message.”Ms. Brown is still processing the unexpected response.“I didn't expect the post to go viral or command the attention it did. I think people are hungry for honesty, for proof that showing up matters-even when you don't feel strong. Especially when you don't. But that's how to live resilience: Show up. Do life. Repeat.”Jodi Orgill Brown is the author of The Sun Still Shines (an Amazon Prime Reading Pick) and DEPRESSION Fighter, a practical guide for navigating mental health challenges. She speaks nationwide to corporations, healthcare systems, associations, and faith-based organizations about building antifragility-the ability to grow through adversity, not just survive it.The viral post closes with encouragement Ms. Brown has lived dozens of times in the last 16 years:“If you need it, let today be the start of finding your new normal life, too.”Watch the viral video:Watch more of Jodi's story:See Jodi's Books:Media inquiries, photos, or interviews: ... | 801-695-1673###About Jodi Orgill Brown: Jodi Orgill Brown is an award-winning speaker, bestselling author, and resilience strategist known as The Adversity Architect. After surviving a life-threatening brain tumor that caused permanent facial paralysis and hearing loss, she turned personal tragedy into a platform for teaching others how to“Press On” through their hardest moments. She is the author of The Sun Still Shines and DEPRESSION Fighter, and was recently named one of MSN's Top 10 Leading Speakers to Follow in 2025. Her work empowers individuals and organizations to grow stronger through challenge and lead with empathy, authenticity, and purpose

