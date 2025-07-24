Why Africa's Cios Must Step Forward Now

CIO of the Year, Geoffrey Gitagia, Group IT Manager at Avenue Healthcare

Deadline looms as Africa's top tech leaders race to join the continent's most prestigious innovation index.

- Andrew KaranjaNAIROBI, NAIROBI, KENYA, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The digital transformation conversation in Africa has evolved. What was once a vision is now a reality-visible in smarter public services, agile banks, connected farms, and classrooms reimagined by technology. At the center of all this are the CIOs, CTOs, and technology leaders who've driven innovation quietly, persistently, and with limited resources.It's time they stepped into the light.The CIO100 Awards 2024-Africa's most respected recognition of tech-driven excellence-organised by CIO Africa by dx5 is in full swing. With 386 applications received from 18 countries, the numbers already tell a compelling story: African organizations are not just adopting technology. They are leading with it.What's more interesting is the breakdown. 60% of the entries are from Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa, reaffirming their positions as regional powerhouses in digital transformation. But it's the diversity of industries that gives us a fuller picture. This year, banking, education, government, and agriculture are leading the charge, showing that innovation is no longer limited to traditional tech-heavy sectors.A New Chapter in RecognitionThis year introduces a new category:“Implementation Partner of the Year.”It's a timely addition. Across Africa, technology partners-software vendors, cloud providers, and systems integrators-are playing a critical role in helping organizations modernize. These partners are not just delivering platforms; they are co-architects of transformation. Recognising them isn't just fair-it's necessary," Said Andrew Karanja, Director, CIO Africa.But here's the critical message: The submission deadline is 31st July. If you're reading this and thinking,“We've done something worthwhile, but we're not sure it's award-worthy -I encourage you to reconsider," Karanja, continued. The CIO100 Awards aren't just for billion-dollar projects or Fortune 500 names. They're for organizations that have solved real problems with smart, scalable technology. Projects that brought visibility to a supply chain. Digital tools that improved learning outcomes. Systems that made government services more accessible.Apply not just for the recognition-but for what it represents. Validation. Visibility. A place in Africa's growing digital legacy.The CIO100 Symposium & Awards, where winners are unveiled, is more than a trophy ceremony. It's a gathering of the most forward-thinking IT leaders on the continent. To be on that stage is to be part of Africa's transformation story. If you are a CIO, a digital leader, or a partner who has helped an organization make a leap forward-this is your moment.Don't miss it.Submit your entry at before July 31st.

