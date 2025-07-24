A-TEAM Home Care Delivers Skilled Nursing And Therapy In The Comfort Of Home

Team [ A-TEAM Home Care ]

Award-winning home care provider A-TEAM offers bilingual, compassionate in-home services for seniors, veterans, and disabled adults across Pennsylvania.

PA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With concern for higher quality of in-home care growing across the U.S., A-TEAM Home Care continues to serve as one of the most trusted providers in Philadelphia and Bucks County. Compassion, clinical excellence, and commitment to the community allow A-TEAM to offer customized home health services that enable seniors, disabled adults, and veterans to stay safe and independent in their homes.A-TEAM Home Care Inc., was recently recognized as the Best Home Care Agency and Large Employer in Philadelphia, Bucks, and Montgomery Counties, being selected winner in both the 2025 Philadelphia Inquire Philly Favorites list, and the 2025 Happening List by Philly Happenings Magazine. The company uses an innovative, deeply human approach to meet the needs of the region's most vulnerable people with dignity and respect, including employing bi-lingual caregivers and office staff."Our mission is a simple one," says A-TEAM's CEO Irina Rabovetsky, "We keep our clients in their safest place - their home - while being taken care of by people who truly care."A Full Spectrum of Services Tailored to Every NeedA-TEAM offers a wide variety of services to help clients, whether recovering from surgery, dealing with chronic disease, or simply in need of daily support. A-TEAM's services create individualized solutions for every client:. Skilled Nursing: Clinical oversight, medication administration and educational support, with ongoing monitoring of a client's condition under the direction of a medical physician.. Physical, Occupational, and Speech Therapy: Return to strength, mobility, independence and confidence to all clients served.. Home Health Aides: Certified caregivers supporting clients with bathing, grooming, dressing and other daily activities.. Personal Care & Companion Services: 24/7 inclusive daily support services such as meal preparation, fall prevention, transportation, medication reminders, light housekeeping and meaningful companionship.A-TEAM provides service to Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Delaware and Chester Couny, with bilingual staff fluent in English, Spanish, Russian, Ukrainian-and more-so that the the families served are culturally sensitive and able to communicate with their consumers.Veteran-Focused Support through the VetAssist ProgramA-TEAM Home Care recognizes and understands the unique needs of its veterans, which is why it's proud to partner with the Department of Veterans Affairs to provide free personal care services to qualifying veterans and their surviving spouses through the VetAssist Program. It also includes assistance with daily living activities, which are paid for by the VA."We honor our veterans' sacrifice by providing access to the benefits they have earned," said a Veteran Care Coordinator. "We take the stress out of the process to help families every step of the way through the application process."Client-Centered Approach with Trusted CaregiversAt the heart of A-TEAM's successful mission is a dedication to the compatibility of client and caregiver. Each caregiver undrgoes extensive background checks, clinical supervision, and continuing education that meets the agency's gold-standard quality requirements.Families are also given the option to choose their own caregiver - or to have A-TEAM train and hire a trusted family member in order to provide care, providing both comfort and continuity. Caregivers receive generous pay, paid time off, and a variety of other benefits including Insurance and a 401K program.Whether that is through a free in-home consultation, regular management assessments, the agency delivers to every client not just care, but the right care.When Experience Meets EmpathyA-TEAM provides more than medical reassurance for people with aging, disability, Alzheimer's or dementia. It brings peace of mind. Family caregivers who feel the weight of the world on their shoulders can depend on a professional team that embraces independence and personal dignity.“Growing older doesn't mean relinquishing control of your life,” says an A-TEAM RN Case Manager.“What we want to do in every case is help our clients retain independence so they can continue to live, successfully, where they belong, full of confidence and joy.”Accredited, Affordable, and Always AvailableA-TEAM Home Care is licensed through Medicare, Medicaid, and the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), exemplifying the organization's commitment to best-in-class care. Service is provided 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including holidays, will work with every type of payment option and accepts most insurance plans, including the CHC Community Health Choices Waiver Program.About A-TEAM Home CareBased on the notion that there is no home as comfortable as our own home and everyone deserves compassionate care, A-TEAM Home Care has become one of the most recognized home care agencies in Philadelphia. A-TEAM has serviced clients throughout the greater PA area with a full spectrum of skilled nursing, therapy, and personal assistance services customized to each client. A-TEAM has bilingual staff, veteran's programs, and believes in putting the person first. A-TEAM is proud to be a partner through care.Media Contact:A-TEAM Home Care Inc.Phone: (215) 490-9994Email: ...Website:

