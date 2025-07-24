Ideal Semi Signs Global Distribution Agreement With Mouser As Superq-Based Power Devices Enter Mass Production

Breakthrough SuperQ technology marks the first major advance in silicon MOSFET architecture since the Superjunction over 25 years ago.

BETHLEHEM, Pa., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iDEAL Semiconductor , a fabless power semiconductor company focused on delivering breakthrough efficiencies, has announced the signing of a global distribution agreement with Mouser Electronics. The agreement is for iDEAL's power devices, which are based on the company's novel, patented, state-of-the-art SuperQ technology.

SuperQ delivers significant efficiency and performance gains versus legacy Superjunction architectures, enabling power engineers to meet the demands of modern power systems while keeping the reliability, cost-effectiveness, and supply chain robustness of silicon.

The agreement follows news of the first SuperQ-based products entering mass production, with 150 V MOSFETS available immediately. These offer leading RDS(on) and figures of merit (FOM) including the industry's lowest switching charge (QSW) and output capacitance energy (EOSS).

iDEAL's initial devices target hard-switching, motor-control and synchronous-rectification applications including AI servers, USB power delivery, motor drives and AC/DC and DC/DC conversion.

Mark Granahan, CEO and co-founder of iDEAL Semiconductor said: "Innovation in silicon power semiconductors has stalled for more than a decade, with much of the industry betting on alternative materials. SuperQ upends that trend - delivering unprecedented performance gains from a familiar, scalable, and cost-effective platform. This is the future of silicon, not the end."

Kristin Schuetter, Senior Vice President of Products at Mouser Electronics said: "SuperQ represents a huge leap forward in what's possible with silicon power devices. Mouser has an exceptional track record within this sector and this breakthrough will be extremely valuable to our power engineering customer base."

For data sheets and further information on SuperQ, please visit .

About iDEAL Semiconductor

iDEAL Semiconductor Devices, Inc. is an industry-leading developer of next- generation silicon power devices.

The company was founded with the mission of pushing silicon beyond its perceived limits. Its patented SuperQ technology delivers breakthrough energy efficiency using conventional CMOS processes – without departing from the proven benefits of silicon.

The platform technology, applicable across a wide range of products, applications, and semiconductor materials, is purpose-built to mitigate power loss in every application and will provide greener energy usage for the next generation.

iDEAL is based in the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, and for further information please visit idealsemi .

