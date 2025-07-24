The Henry Ford Welcomes National WWII Museum Curator For An Exclusive Discussion

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Kimberly Guise, Senior Curator and Director of Curatorial Affairs at The National WWII Museum, joins The Henry Ford for "Celebrating Servicewomen: Stories from Our War Too," a discussion that explores the origins of the Our War Too exhibition and offers behind-the-scenes insights into some of its artifacts. This talk will take place in Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, just outside of the Gallery by General Motors on Thursday, July 16 at 1p.m. It is free to members or with admission to the museum.

As curator of Our War Too, Guise will share the story of servicewomen during WWII who broke barriers, challenged expectations, and made vital contributions both overseas and at home. Her presentation shares personal stories, and the broader impact of women's service during one of the most pivotal periods in American history.

Our War Too, the National WWII Museum's traveling exhibit now at The Henry Ford, features photographs, oral histories, uniforms, and other artifacts. The exhibit centers on the voices of American women of all backgrounds whose wartime service helped reshape the nation's military and cultural landscape.

