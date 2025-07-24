Sun Life Hosts Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

TORONTO, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF ) will release its second quarter financial results on Thursday, August 7, 2025 after markets close. A live webcast of the quarterly results will be available the following day – August 8, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. ET

Date: Friday, August 8, 2025

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Access the call and presentation via live webcast .

Access the call via telephone .

The webcast replay will be available after the event.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the U.S., the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2025, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.55 trillion. For more information, please visit sunlife .

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

To contact Sun Life media relations, please email [email protected]

To contact Sun Life investor relations, please email [email protected]

SOURCE Sun Life Financial Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED