Adyton Resources Announces Upsized C$20 Million Financing Comprised Of $14 Million Private Placement Of Units And Concurrent $6 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement Of Units

BRISBANE, Australia, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adyton Resources Corp. (TSXV: ADY) (FSE: 701GR) (“ Adyton ” or the“ Company ”) is pleased to announce that, as a result of strong investor demand, the Company has amended its letter agreement with Clarus Securities Inc. (“ Clarus ”) and PowerOne Capital Markets Limited (“ PowerOne ” and, together with Clarus the“ Lead Agents ”) to increase the size of its previously announced best-efforts private placement of units of the Company (the“ Offering ”)

Pursuant to the upsized deal terms, the Offering will now consist of up to 35,000,000 units of the Company (the“ Units ”) at a price of $0.40 per Unit (the“ Offering Price ”) for gross proceeds of up to $14,000,000. Each Unit shall consist of one common share of the Company (each a“ Share ”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant a“ Warrant ”). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one Share at a price of $0.60 for a period of 24 months following the Closing Date (as defined below).

Concurrent with the Offering, the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 15,000,000 units of the Company (the“ NB Units ”) at the Offering Price per NB Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $ 6,000,000 ( the“ Non-Brokered Offering ”). The NB Units will be issued on the same terms as the Units. The purpose of the Non-Brokered Offering is primarily to enable the board of directors and management of the Company, along with residents of Papua New Guinea, to participate in the Offering and for the Company to use the net proceeds derived from the Non-Brokered Offering to upscale its exploraion and development activities.

The Units and NB Units to be issued under the Offering will be sold pursuant to applicable exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable securities laws. Closing of the Offering is anticipated to occur on or about August 13, 2025 or such other date as may be agreed to by the Company and Clarus (the " Closing Date "). The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the Closing Date in accordance with applicable securities legislation. This proposed Offering is subject to receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Adyton Resources Corp.

Adyton Resources Corporation is focused on the development of gold and copper resources in world class mineral jurisdictions. It currently has a portfolio of highly prospective mineral exploration projects in Papua New Guinea on which it is exploring to expand its identified gold Inferred and Indicated Mineral Resources and expand on its recent significant copper drill intercepts on the 100% owned Feni Island project. The Company's mineral exploration projects are located on the Pacific Ring of Fire on easy to access island locations which hosts several globally significant copper and gold deposits including the Lihir gold mine and Panguna copper/gold mine on Bougainville Island, both neighboring projects to the Company's Feni Island project.

Adyton has a total Mineral Resource Estimate inventory within its PNG portfolio of projects comprising indicated resources of 173,000 ounces gold and inferred resources of 2,000,000 ounces gold.

The Feni Island Project currently has a mineral resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 dated October 14, 2021, which has outlined an initial inferred mineral resource of 60.4 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.75 g/t Au, for contained gold of 1,460,000 ounces, assuming a cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t Au. See the NI 43-101 technical report entitled“NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Feni Gold-Copper Property, New Ireland Province, Papua New Guinea prepared for Adyton Resources by Mark Berry (MAIG), Simon Tear (MIGI PGeo), Matthew White (MAIG) and Andy Thomas (MAIG), each an independent mining consultant and“qualified person” as defined in NI 43-101,available under Adyton's profile on SEDAR+ at Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.

The Fergusson Island Project currently has a mineral resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 dated October 14, 2021, which outlined an indicated mineral resource of 4.0 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.33 g/t Au for contained gold of 173,000 ounces and an inferred mineral resource of 16.3 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.02 g/t Au for contained gold of 540,000 ounces. See the technical report entitled“NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Fergusson Gold Property, Milne Bay Province, Papua New Guinea” prepared for Adyton Resources by Mark Berry (MAIG), Simon Tear (MIGI PGeo), Matthew White (MAIG) and Andy Thomas (MAIG), each an independent mining consultant and“qualified person” as defined in NI 43-101,available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.

For more information about Adyton and its projects, visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as well as historical information. Readers should not rely on information in this summary for any purpose other than for gaining general knowledge of the Company. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the closing of the Offering. The words "expected", "will" and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its expectations as reflected in any forward-looking statements, are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward- looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates, opinions or other factors should change.

This press release is not and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer to buy or sell securities in the United States. The distribution of Adyton securities in connection with the transactions described herein will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the " U.S. Securities Act ") and Adyton securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy Adyton securities, nor shall there be any offer or sale of Adyton securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.