UAV Corp. (OTC: UMAV) Strengthens Financial Position With Elimination Of Convertible Promissory Notes, Ongoing Debt Reduction, And Strategic New Sensor Division

UAV Corp. (OTC: UMAV), a leader in innovative manned and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technologies, is pleased to announce significant progress in strengthening its financial foundation. The company has successfully paid off three convertible promissory notes, which can no longer be converted into equity, marking a pivotal step in reducing dilution risk and enhancing shareholder value. Additionally, UAV Corp. is actively negotiating to eliminate two more notes and has achieved a significant reduction in its largest debt, further solidifying its balance sheet. The company remains on track to have the majority of its notes paid off by the end of 2025.

In a strategic move to maximize shareholder value and streamline operations, CEO Michael Lawson has announced his decision to focus all of his energies exclusively on UAV Corp. (OTC: UMAV). To this end, Mr. Lawson has chosen to step away from any officer or director roles in other public companies, ensuring his full commitment to driving UAV Corp.'s growth and innovation. Furthermore, UAV Corp. is introducing a new unique Sensor Division under the UAV Corp. umbrella, utilizing advanced optics and bio sensor technologies, creating a wholly-owned subsidiary enhances the company's portfolio and shareholder value. This strategic move positions UAV Corp. to leverage sensor capabilities in multi spectral imaging and bio-sensor payloads for agriculture, atmospheric testing, mining and many other applications to later integrate into Skyborne Technology's DART series drone airships and AIG's T-Wing drones.

“Our team is focused on building a stronger, more innovative UAV Corp.,” said Michael Lawson, CEO.“Eliminating convertible debt, reducing our financial obligations, and bringing an advanced Sensor Division under the UAV Corp. umbrella are critical steps in our mission to deliver exceptional value to our shareholders and lead the industry in UAV, airship and sensor technologies.”

The DART SA70-12 airship is ready for the weight balance analysis and is being prepped for the move down to the test site in Port St. Joe, Florida. An announcement will be forth coming on the schedule for public viewing which will also be available on the internet live.









Advanced sensors to be in integrated on DART Airships and T-Wing Technologies

Atlantic Industrial Group (AIG) continues production development for high altitude, agile VTOL drones in general markets and designed to operate with UAV Corp LTA. Multiple models, with various propulsion methods enable UAV Corp LTA's to operate effectively with swarm capabilities. Maceo Remy commenting,“AIG engineering model uses proven technologies that are independently tested and undervalued, as in the case of T-Wing a high Oswald efficiency multi use VTOL. We're excited to have the opportunity to combine this technology with UAV Corp and drive America's drone air dominance.” Continuing,“AIG is excited to continue development of its Wewahitchka Florida manufacturing facility, working closely with Gulf County and the state of Florida.”

About Atlantic Industrial Group Inc. (AIG)

AIG is a venture manufacturing firm, specializing in acquisition and development of manufacturing capacity, utilizing existing technologies which meet internal criteria for rapid commercialization and manufacturing in the United States.

Investor relations :

Atlantic Industrial Group Inc.

Maceo Remy

...

For more information about UAV Corp. and its innovative technologies, please visit .

About UAV Corp.

UAV Corp. (OTC: UMAV) is a leading developer of manned and unmanned aerial vehicle technologies, specializing in lighter-than-air platforms, advanced surveillance solutions, and high-performance aerial systems for defense, government, and commercial applications. With a focus on innovation, strategic partnerships, and sustainable growth, UAV Corp. is driving the future of aerial technology.

Investor Relations :

Email: ...

Phone: (877) 425-1066

115 County Road 381, Wewahitchka, FL 32465



Safe Harbor Statement:

The information provided in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Identifiable by words such as“may,”“will,”“should,”“plans,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“continue,”“estimate,”“project,”“intend,” and similar expressions, these statements may also be made in written or oral form in the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, OTC Markets, press releases, other written materials, or in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the company's Disclosure Statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the company's control. The company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

