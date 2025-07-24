D'art Design Elevates ZEISS Retail Presence Through Visionary Spaces

ZEISS

Project Clarity by D'Art Design brought visual harmony, interactivity, and brand recall to ZEISS MBOs across India through smart, scalable retail solutions.

- Rachhna Dadhich, Worldwide Marketing Facilitator, D'Art DesignMUMBAI, INDIA, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a strategic move to enhance its retail experience and reinforce aesthetic appeal and visual consistency across different retail formats, ZEISS, a name synonymous with precision optics for over 175 years, joined hands with D'Art Design to accomplish its retail transformation project. This collaboration gave birth to Project Clarity, which was mainly focused on addressing key merchandising inconsistencies and limited interactivity at the optics brand's MBOs (multi brand outlets) across India.The eyewear industry is growing at a rapid speed and is expected to reach 19.6 billion dollars in India by the end of 2028. Recognizing the need to evolve with current and future market trends, ZEISS took the initiative to resolve the fragmented nature of its retail identity in India in order to reinforce visibility, adaptability, and customer engagement while reflecting its brand values in a better way.Retail Fixtures That Align With The Brand's PhilosophyEven after being globally celebrated for its precision engineering and innovation, ZEISS, in India, was facing a lot of obstacles in conveying its legacy through its physical outlets. Due to different store designs and product displays implemented in more than 700 retail touchpoints across the geographical boundaries of India, the brand faced challenges related to consistency, customer experience, and efficient management. With just two dominant static counter types with various shortcomings, customer engagement was also at stake.The legacy counters lacked basic real time elements, including mirrors, which resulted in leaving the customers confused about how the selected frames look on their faces. Also, the fixtures contained loads of information and failed to effectively communicate ZEISS' USP. Visual clutter, minimal to zero brand visibility, and outdated product display strategies directly weakened brand messaging, especially in those retail environments where shelf presence is a must.Recognizing these constraints, D'Art undertook a detailed retail fixture design exercise. The approach did not just evolve around modernizing the displays but was more focused on aligning them with ZEISS' core philosophy-clarity.The retail design agency fragmented this retail transformation project into three distinct but independent phases. Starting from counter type redesign and festive retail intervention to utility based branding.Phase One: Counter Reengineering for Real Retail ChallengesThe first phase of this retail transformation project was about comprehensively redesigning the counter types. They evolved from rigid units into a range of purpose built display modules. These included dedicated units for frames and lenses, accessories, and modular systems. All of them were available in adaptable formats like wall mounted, floor standing, and island units.Each design choice was made on purpose. The logo was placed in a prominent manner to ensure brand recall. The central AV screens added a hint of storytelling to the customer journey. Open and minimal displays encouraged customers to actively engage with the products, which further boosted trials and conversion rates. The freshly rolled out counters were no longer just merchandise holders. Instead, they served as immersive zones of engagement.A senior representative from D'Art stated, 'We aimed at completely redefining the way ZEISS communicates its worth within physical retail not just through looks but through overall experience. Our approach was rooted in executing a visual merchandising system that simply guides interested audiences without overwhelming them. This foundation helped us seamlessly convey the ZEISS story with additional clarity.'Phase Two: Retail Meets OccasionBeyond retail fixtures, Project Clarity leaned into the nuances of festive commerce. Recognizing the importance of visual dominance during high footfall periods (festive times), D'Art Design initiated seasonal interventions in 400+ ZEISS stores that were located in key urban locations.The seasonal interventions were thoughtfully created design elements, including reflective gantries for storefronts, rotating branding pillars, and lit mirror frames. The show's stopper was a signature Rotunda, an 85 inch, eye inspired installation design that captured eyeballs and seamlessly reinforced the brand's core message. The design firm further conducted retail audits in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and other metros in order to ensure that these installations were contextually relevant and strategically positioned.Phase Three: Branding Through UtilityProject Clarity's most subtle innovation was rooted in its third phase. It was all about embedding ZEISS within a day to day fabric of the store environment. D'Art Design identified objects that the store staff interacted with on a daily basis. These include items like table mats, stationery organizers, and even entry and exit stickers. The firms further developed utility driven retail branding ways that will remain relevant even when a seasonal refresh might fade.This layer of quiet presence ensured continued visibility, not through temporary campaigns but by making the brand an integral part of the daily retail function.Execution at ScaleExecuting a transformation of this magnitude presented its own logistical challenges. Each store came with different spatial realities, local customer behaviors, and existing infrastructures. The solution lay in modularity: each unit was designed to adapt without losing its visual DNA. From narrow kiosks to expansive retail sections, the ZEISS identity was flexed-never diluted."Project Clarity was not just about aesthetics," said the head of marketing at ZEISS Vision Care India. "It was a strategic shift in how we present our brand and interact with customers in diverse environments. The execution brought coherence without compromising adaptability, and that is actually rare in a market as dynamic as India's."Beyond Design: A Strategic ResetWhile the physical outcomes of Project Clarity are visible across hundreds of outlets, it is true that the impact lies deeper. By recalibrating its customer engagement, D'Art Design didn't just update ZEISS' look. Instead, it clarified its intent. The design agency bridged the disconnect between product excellence and point of sale experience, giving customers an intuitive, informative, and engaging path to the brand. It also empowered retail partners by making the brand easier to position, easier to sell, and easier to remember.The project now serves as a case study of how established legacy brands can adapt without losing identity-how they can scale without standardizing in ways that suppress nuance.A Template for the FutureWith over 700 touchpoints redefined, Project Clarity now sets a new internal benchmark for ZEISS. The flexibility and foresight built in the implemented store design seamlessly facilitates seasonal adjustments, campaign interactions, and further technological layering, that too without the requirement of starting from the scratch. This is not just a store design or retail transformation project concluded. Instead, it is a framework that has been established.About ZEISSZEISS is a German eyewear brand that is popular across the entire globe for its optical systems, lens manufacturing, and precision engineering. Founded in 1846, the brand ZEISS specializes in high quality consumer products, including camera lenses, sports optics, vision care, microscopes, metrology solutions, and diagnostic and surgical equipment.About D'Art DesignD'Art Design is a 360 degree retail marketing and branding agency that is known for providing incredible retail solutions for various national and international brands. The firm has worked with more than 350 clients, including brands from the energy, lifestyle, apparel, FMCG, and consumer electronics sectors, and has delivered more than 60,000 retail touchpoints (till December 2024). A few prestigious names from D'Art's portfolio are Crompton, Hitachi, Patanjali, Top Brass, Red Chief, Studds, Laat Saab, Latin Quarters, and Adidas.

