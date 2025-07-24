IML Security Expands Technical Capabilities With New AAADM Certifications

Newly certified technicians boost IML Security's ability to deliver safe, compliant, high-performance automatic door solutions across critical industries.

- Sean O'Hayre, CEO & President of IML Security

FARMINGDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- IML Security (Island Master Locksmith), a leader in commercial security and door solutions, is proud to announce the expansion of its AAADM-certified team, with eight additional technicians successfully completing certification training this summer. This achievement with the American Association of Automatic Door Manufacturers reinforces the company's long-standing commitment to safety, compliance, and technical excellence in automatic door systems.

The two-day, hands-on training was conducted at IML's newly outfitted Farmingdale training facility, purpose-built to support real-world instruction and upskilling for its growing technical workforce.

With more AAADM-certified technicians now in the field, IML Security is even better equipped to take on complex projects across healthcare, education, financial services, and other regulated industries that depend on safe, accessible, and code-compliant entry systems.

“We're committed to doing things the right way,” said Sean O'Hayre, CEO & President of IML Security.“That means training our team to the highest industry standards so our clients get the quality and reliability they deserve.”

This milestone strengthens IML's ability to meet rising project demands while supporting long-term growth, further solidifying its reputation as a trusted provider of physical security solutions.

About IML Security

IML Security (Island Master Locksmith) provides a comprehensive spectrum of security solutions across multiple industries including financial services, medical, retail, and others. IML delivers superior and responsive service compared to larger competitors, while also providing a greater geographic reach and service offerings than typical local independent providers. Offerings cover a range of security needs such as vaults, safes, drive-up banking equipment, teller security systems, commercial doors, time locks, and cash handling systems-from installation to maintenance to repair. Originating as a local locksmith, IML now supports more than 3,500 bank branches and numerous other businesses, ensuring high standards and 24/7 service.

About AAADM

The American Association of Automatic Door Manufacturers (AAADM), founded in 1994, is a national trade association representing manufacturers of automatic pedestrian door systems. With a mission to advance the interests of the industry, AAADM promotes education, professionalism, and safety through rigorous certification of installers and inspectors and by supporting compliance with the ANSI/BHMA A156.10 standard for power-operated pedestrian doors.

