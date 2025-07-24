Count The Kicks Launches In Minnesota To Prevent Stillbirths

The Count the Kicks stillbirth prevention program is expanding to Minnesota through support from the Minnesota Department of Health.

The FREE Count the Kicks app helps expectant parents get to know their baby's normal movement patterns in the third trimester of pregnancy. The app is available in more than 20 languages.

Count the Kicks is an evidence-based stillbirth prevention program that teaches expectant parents the importance of monitoring their baby's movements in the third trimester of pregnancy.

Goal to Save 104 Babies in Minnesota Every Year

- Amanda Duffy, Reese's mom and Count the Kicks Ambassador in MinnesotaMINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Count the Kicks , a stillbirth prevention program, is launching in Minnesota to educate expectant parents about the importance of paying attention to their baby's movements in the third trimester of pregnancy. Research shows nearly 30% of stillbirths can be prevented when expectant parents are educated on how to monitor their baby's movements daily starting at 28 weeks.The health of a mom and the health of her baby are intrinsically connected. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lists a change in a baby's movements as one of its 15 urgent maternal warning signs. Research shows a change in a baby's normal movement pattern is sometimes the first or only indication there may be an issue developing during the pregnancy.After a few days using the free Count the Kicks mobile app (available in 20+ languages), web-based counting platform or counting on a paper chart, expectant parents will begin to see a pattern, a normal amount of time it takes their baby to get to 10 movements. If their baby's 'normal' changes during the third trimester, this could be a sign of potential problems and is an indication that the expectant parent should call their health care provider right away.Maternal health providers, birthing hospitals, social service agencies, childbirth educators and other providers in Minnesota can order free Count the Kicks educational materials through the CountTheKicks website to help have conversations about baby's movement patterns with expectant parents. These materials are available in English and Spanish.This program was funded by the Minnesota Legislature in 2024 and is supported by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH ). MDH is committed to supporting families and programs that help reduce infant loss.“After my daughter, Reese, was stillborn in 2014 at term I learned that her death was preventable with better education around stillbirth prevention measures like consistently tracking fetal movement in the third trimester. Education that I was never given. Imagine living a life after the death of your child, knowing their death could have been prevented with access to resources,” said Amanda Duffy, Reese's mom and Count the Kicks Ambassador in Minnesota.“This partnership with the Minnesota Department of Health and Healthy Birth Day, Inc. means that expectant parents will have access to free educational materials along with their providers, lives will be saved, and babies will be given the chance to grow and thrive after birth. I can think of no better way to honor the short but impactful life of my daughter than to help save the lives of those to come."Stillbirth is commonly defined as the loss of a baby at 20 weeks or greater gestation during pregnancy. It is a national public health crisis that impacts more than 21,000 families in the U.S. every year, according to the CDC. Every year approximately 325 Minnesota families experience the tragedy of stillbirth. For expectant parents in the state, one in every 197 pregnancies ends in stillbirth.In Minnesota, Non-Hispanic American Indian and Non-Hispanic African American/Black women experience higher rates of stillbirths versus women in the state overall. The CDC states that the differences in outcomes can often be attributed to underlying causes such as access to quality health care and pre-existing conditions. Expectant parents in some age groups, geographic locations, and those expecting multiples also face an increased risk of stillbirth.Research published in BJOG: An International Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology shows a more than 30% reduction in Iowa's stillbirth rate in the first 10 years of the Count the Kicks program at a time when America's stillbirth rate remained stagnant. The results have led researchers to call for urgent action to address the stillbirth crisis in the U.S. and to study Count the Kicks on a national level. Through this collaboration, MDH is hoping to bring the same success to Minnesota, which would save approximately 104 babies in the state each year.About Count the KicksCount the Kicks is a program of Healthy Birth Day, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the prevention of stillbirth. The free Count the Kicks app is available in 20+ languages in the Google Play and iOS app stores. The app has been downloaded more than 700,000 times and counting in all 50 U.S. states, and more than 140 other countries. We have appeared on Good Morning America, The Washington Post, Sunday Night Football, and in O Magazine, and produced a national PSA that has generated more than 300 million viewer impressions. Learn more about our vision to save at least 5,000 babies every year at CountTheKicks.



