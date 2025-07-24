MARPAIRX REVOLUTIONIZES PHARMACY BENEFITS WITH UNPRECEDENTED TRANSPARENCY AND SAVINGS

MarpaiRx Delivers a Win-Win for Health Plans and Members

TAMPA, Fla., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marpai, Inc. ("Marpai" or the "Company") (OTCQX: MRAI ), an independent national Third-Party Administration ("TPA") company transforming the $150 billion TPA market supporting self-funded employer health plans with affordable, intelligent, healthcare, today announced the comprehensive relaunch of MarpaiRx, a groundbreaking pharmacy benefit management ("PBM") solution designed to deliver superior member experiences and significant cost reductions for health plans.

As one of the cornerstones of the Marpai Saves vision, MarpaiRx breaks the mold of traditional PBMs by offering complete transparency. MarpaiRx contains no hidden spreads, no surprise markups, and offers real savings for health plans and members. The Company plans to actively offer the new program in the second half of 2025 to existing and new clients.

"According to a 2024 study by America's Health Insurance Plans (AHIP), over 24% of each healthcare dollar is spent on prescription drugs. The Company's mission is to empower health plans to provide the best possible pharmacy benefits for their members at the most affordable cost," said Dallas Scrip, Chief Operating Officer of Marpai. "MarpaiRx achieves this through a unique combination of advanced technology, a focus on lowest net cost, and a commitment to member experience."

MarpaiRx Delivers a Win-Win for Health Plans and Members:



Unmatched Transparency: We believe in full disclosure. You see exactly what you're paying for medications, with no hidden fees.

Lowest Net Cost Approach: Our cutting-edge technology finds the most cost-effective, clinically appropriate medications for each member, every time.

Superior Member Experience: We streamline Rx delivery, prior authorizations, financial assistance coordination, and more to make the pharmacy experience seamless for your members. Flexible Pharmacy Network: Our system searches a vast network of pharmacies to ensure you get the absolute best price on every prescription.

Slashing Specialty Drug Costs:

MarpaiRx tackles the high cost of specialty medications with a multi-pronged approach:



Lowest Net Cost Optimization: We go beyond rebates to find the most cost-effective options, prioritizing lower list price drugs with similar efficacy.

Integrated Patient Assistance: Our system works to enroll eligible members in manufacturer copay assistance programs.

International Sourcing: For specific medications, we leverage international sourcing to secure significant discounts while maintaining supply chain integrity. Flexible Copay Programs: We design customized plans that incentivize members to choose the most cost-effective specialty medications.

Real-Time Technology Drives Better Outcomes:

MarpaiRx is powered by a robust technology platform that delivers:



Real-Time Optimization: Prescriptions are analyzed in real-time to identify the lowest net cost option and automatically apply relevant assistance programs.

Seamless Provider and Patient Experience: Our provider and member portals and apps simplify prescribing and medication management.

Actionable Insights: Sophisticated data analytics provide continuous monitoring of utilization, identify further savings opportunities, and empower you to make informed decisions. Flexibility and Integration: Open APIs allow for integration with existing health IT systems, fostering a holistic view of member health.

MarpaiRx – A Smarter Approach to Pharmacy Benefits

MarpaiRx empowers health plans to deliver exceptional value to their members. With unmatched transparency, significant cost savings, and superior member experience, we believe that MarpaiRx is the future of PBMs.

About Marpai, Inc.

Marpai, Inc. (OTCQX: MRAI ) is a technology platform company which operates subsidiaries that provide TPA and value-oriented health plan services to employers that directly pay for employee health benefits. Primarily competing in the $150 billion TPA sector serving self-funded employer health plans representing over $1.5 trillion in annual claims. Through its Marpai Saves initiative, the Company works to deliver the healthiest member population for the health plan budget. Operating nationwide, Marpai offers access to leading provider networks including Aetna and Cigna and all TPA services. For more information, visit , the content of which is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Investors are invited to visit .

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "guidance," "may," "can," "could", "will", "potential", "should," "goal" and variations of these words or similar expressions. For example, the Company is using forward looking statements when it discusses the benefits that may be realized through the use of MarpaiRx, the expected timing of the new program, and the belief that MarpaiRx is the future of PBMs Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect Marpai's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from Marpai's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business. Except as required by law, Marpai does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

More detailed information about Marpai and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in Marpai's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at .

