Credit, Fraud And Compliance Platform CRS Selects Atdata To Power New Fraud Finder Solution

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Identity verification often comes with trade-offs between cost and coverage, but Fraud Finder changes that," said Jason Domazet, Chief Revenue Officer of CRS. "Our affordable and highly configurable solution taps into AtData's market-leading email validation data to identify fraud signals in real-time so credit professionals can stop bad actors at the earliest point in the customer journey - before accounts are created and purchases are made."

Powered by AtData's industry-leading email address intelligence, CRS Fraud Finder analyzes billions of monthly behavioral email signals and delivers a cost-effective, API-ready solution that eliminates fraud patterns including synthetic IDs, account takeovers, and transactional abuse. Whether onboarding new users, verifying transactions, or reviewing account changes, CRS Fraud Finder enables credit teams to act quickly, accurately, and with greater confidence when fraud is detected.

"Email sits at the center of every digital identity and we are proud to help CRS Fraud Finder tap into email's real-time fraud signals to identity high-risk activity before checking credit," said Diarmuid Thoma, AtData's Head of Fraud and Data. "CRS recognizes that the value of an email-centric approach makes fraud detection more precise, more flexible, and far easier to implement than traditional identity tools."

CRS has built its Fraud Finder to check AtData's email address intelligence for real-time email-based risk scoring using global behavioral signals to detect fake accounts, account abuse, and suspicious updates. The flexible API integrates directly into onboarding or transaction flows and delivers structured, decision-ready output for immediate action.

About CRS

CRS is the single platform for all credit, fraud, and compliance needs, helping companies make powerful, accurate data-driven decisions. CRS joins 25 years of credit industry experience with modern technology to help responsible lenders bolster economic opportunity at scale. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, CRS is a trusted partner for U.S. business and consumer lenders and their partners. A subsidiary of Credit Reporting Services, Inc, a Credit Reporting Agency and certified reseller for Experian®, TransUnion®, and Equifax®, CRS partners and integrates with bureaus and other providers to simplify vetting, compliance, and security. With a single API connection, companies unlock many data sources to power smarter lending. Learn more at CRScreditapi .

About AtData

AtData is the leader in email address intelligence with the most accurate, comprehensive, and privacy compliant email-centric solutions. Leveraging its 20+ year dynamic, historical dataset and advanced machine learning models processing billions of monthly activity signals, AtData identifies malicious users hiding behind an email address. AtData's real-time fraud prevention enables organizations to avoid fake accounts, decrease fraudulent transactions, and mitigate promotion abuse. For additional information, visit AtData .

