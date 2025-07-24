Pawco Turns 4 With Bold Expansion Plans To Lead The Future Of Dog Nutrition

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In four years, PawCo has positioned itself from a small startup to a category leader, now serving thousands of dogs nationwide while maintaining a mission to make the smartest dog food ever: better for your dog, more convenient for you, and kinder to the planet.

In the past 12 months, PawCo:



Won "2024 Dog Food Organic Product of the Year" for its clean, science-backed approach to canine nutrition.



Achieved PSC Accreditation , reinforcing its industry leadership in ethical, sustainable sourcing.



Launched 2 original products, Magic Toppers & Magic Bars with 5 varieties designed to support specific health issues, making 16 total SKUs. PawCo also reformulated its flagship Fresh Recipes and InstaBites to support all life stages-making PawCo meals accessible for puppies, seniors, and every dog in between.



Expanded into Amazon and veterinary clinics , dramatically increasing its retail footprint and ensuring dog parents can find science-backed, vet-approved food for their dog wherever they shop.



Debuted on national TV on The Balancing Act , introducing millions of viewers to the benefits of smarter, healthier & more convenient dog food.

The company has made a substantial environmental impact by saving up to 3,764 livestock lives , conserving approximately 471,036,811 liters of water and reducing CO2 emissions by 1,570,122 kg

"Four years ago, I started PawCo with a simple idea: dogs deserve better, and it should be easier for owners to provide better," said Dr. Mahsa Vazin, Founder and CEO of PawCo Foods. "Today, we're seeing a massive shift in how people feed their dogs, and PawCo is at the forefront of that movement. We're proving that pet nutrition can be healthier, more sustainable, and more convenient-without compromise."

With the global pet food market projected to exceed $150 billion in the coming years, PawCo is poised to capture a growing share as pet parents demand transparency, clean ingredients, and products that align with their values.

Next up? Expansion into select retail chains, new science-driven product lines launching this Fall, and an unwavering commitment to leading the next generation of dog nutrition. See PawCo at SuperZoo at booth 3800 with exciting announcements next month!

To mark its fourth anniversary, PawCo is offering a special promotion for new and existing customers. For details, visit .

About PawCo Foods

PawCo Foods is on a mission to create the smartest dog food ever-better for your dog, more convenient for you, and kinder to the planet. By combining food science with premium plant-powered ingredients, PawCo delivers nutritionally complete meals and treats that support dogs at every stage of life while advancing sustainability in the pet industry. Founded in San Francisco, PawCo is redefining the future of pet nutrition.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ryan Bouton

[email protected]

SOURCE PawCo Foods