Tripadvisor To Host Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call On August 7, 2025
NEEDHAM, Mass., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP ) announced today that at 4:05 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 7, 2025, the company will post its second quarter 2025 financial results on its investor relations website at href="" rel="nofollow" tripadviso .
The same day, at 4:30 p.m. ET, the company will host a conference call to answer questions regarding its financial results. The event will be webcast live and can be accessed at href="" rel="nofollow" tripadviso . A replay will be available on the website for three months.
About Tripadvisor, Inc.
The Tripadvisor Group connects people to experiences worth sharing, and aims to be the world's most trusted source for travel and experiences. We leverage our brands, technology, and capabilities to connect our global audience with partners through rich content, travel guidance, and two-sided marketplaces for experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and other travel categories. The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIP ), include a portfolio of travel brands and businesses, including Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork.
