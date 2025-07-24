STANDEX DECLARES 244Th CONSECUTIVE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND
SALEM, N.H., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI ) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share, an approximately 6.7% year-on-year increase. The dividend is payable August 22, 2025, to shareholders of record on August 8, 2025.
The dividend is the Company's 244th consecutive quarterly cash dividend. Standex has paid dividends each quarter since it became a public corporation in November 1964.
About Standex
Standex International Corporation is a global multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies and Specialty Solutions with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Turkey, India and China. For additional information, visit the Company's website at .
